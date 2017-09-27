Presidency commends Reps for restating commitment to Nigeria’s unity

Related News

The Presidency has commended the members of the House of Representatives for passing a resolution to work for the unity of Nigeria in the face of what it described as daunting challenges and threats posed by certain groups, who are bent on causing disharmony and disunity among Nigerians.

The House had on Tuesday after its recess restated its commitment to a united Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the senior special adviser to the president on National Assembly matters (House of Representatives), Kawu Samaila on Tuesday, the presidency said it was gladdened by the position of the lawmakers, which it added was timely.

He assured the lawmakers, that the President remains resolute and committed to bringing the change he promised Nigerians in different facets of their lives.

“It is our hope and belief that the House would continue to work hand-in-hand with the Executive to achieve the laudable programmes and positive of this administration,” he said.

He also thanked members of the House for their support and cooperation since the administration’s inauguration on June 9, 2015.