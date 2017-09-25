No arrest yet in murder of police officers, kidnap of minister’s brother – Police

Related News

The Police in Edo said they had yet to make arrest over Sunday’s kidnapping of Managing Director of the Ogba Zoological Gardens, Benin, and Andy Ehanire.

Mr. Ehanire is the younger brother to the Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire.

Three police officers guiding the zoo were killed during the kidnap.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Moses Nkombe, told journalists in Benin on Monday that the police were working to arrest the kidnappers.

“Our men are working on that, though we have not made any arrest,” Mr. Nkombe said.

The killing disrupted activities at the zoo as many fun seekers scampered for safety.

The remains of the police officers have since been deposited at the morgue of the Benin Central Hospital.