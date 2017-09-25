60 IPOB members docked, remanded in prison

Related News

A court on Monday remanded 60 members of the separatist group, IPOB, in prison.

The Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, ordered that the accused be remanded at the Afara Federal Prisons in Aba, the Nation Newspaper reports.

The IPOB members were among those arrested in the clashes with security officials which eventually led to the secessionist group being declared a terrorist organisation.

IPOB is seeking an independent Igbo country of Biafra, while its leader, Nnamdi Kanu is currently being prosecuted for alleged treason.

After the clashes in Abia which also led to the death of a police officer and burning down of a police station, the group was proscribed by the South-east governors and alter declared a terrorist organisation by a federal court following an application by the federal government.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported the police statement that arrested IPOB members would be prosecuted for arson and murder.

On Monday, the counsel to the suspects challenged the jurisdiction of the court. The suspects were arraigned for alleged conspiracy, terrorism, attempted murder, and membership of unlawful society. The case was later adjourned till October 25.