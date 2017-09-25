BREAKING: Japan PM Shinzo Abe calls snap election, to dissolve parliament Thursday

Shinzo Abe
Shinzo Abe

The Japanese Prime Minster, Shinzo Abe, has called for snap elections, a year before elections were expected.

Mr. Abe, at a press conference on Monday, also announced he will dissolve parliament on Thursday.

“I will dissolve the House of Representatives on the 28th,” he said.

His decision comes amid rebounding approval ratings after a record low over the summer and with the opposition largely in disarray, the BBC reports.

Although Mr. Abe did not set a date for the vote, Japanese media suggest it will be on October 22.

 

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.