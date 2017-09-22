IPOB: Nigerian Army declares victory

Nigerian Army
Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army on Friday claimed victory in its skirmish with secession agitators across the South-east.

The announcement followed the conclusion of a one-day tour of the region by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, who inspected ongoing operations and participated in a military medical outreach for residents.

The military launched an offensive last week to curb the activities of members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, who have recently intensified campaign for the secession of the Igbo-dominated region from Nigeria.

The military exercise is codenamed Python Dance, and it is ongoing across all the five states in the region. The Defence Headquarters also designated IPOB a terrorist organisation, a decision that was later backed by a federal court following complaints that the military lacked powers to make such pronouncement.

The Buhari administration approached the court for approval to proscribe IPOB in accordance with the dictates of the Terrorism Act.

“The usual violent activities of the outlawed Biafra “National Guards” (manning check points and extorting money from traders and motorists) have now been checkmated. Similarly, the outlawed Biafra terrorists group presence is no longer visible and people go about their normal businesses without fear, let or hindrance,” Sagir Musa, a Nigerian Army spokesperson, said in a statement.

Members of the separatist group began making inroads into several towns across the region following the release of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in April.

Mr. Kanu, who was granted bail by the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court where he’d been standing trial shortly after he was arrested in October 2015, had vowed to lead the Igbo out of Nigeria.

He also reportedly established a secret service outfit with formations across the South-east, a move that apparently irked Nigerian security agencies.

Mr. Kanu has not been seen in public since Nigerian troops besieged his residence in Abia State on September 12.

The incident, which was the second within three days, saw several of Mr. Kanu’s supporters wounded.

Although his lawyers alleged the Army knew about the IPOB leader’s disappearance, this claim could not be verified.

The confusion also led to the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew in some parts of Abia State by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and other leaders across the country have urged the military to conduct itself properly and avoid human rights violations in its pursuit of separatist elements.

But “despite the initial opposition” by IPOB “members” and “sympathisers”, “the general area of the South-east especially Aba in Abia State is now fully stabilised,” Mr. Musa, a colonel and deputy spokesperson for Army’s 82 Division in Enugu, said in his Friday statement.

The Army said it was getting support from other security agencies in the exercise, which was also aimed at reducing kidnappings, armed robbery, communal crisis, farmers- herdsmen clashes, cultism, violent agitations and insurgency, amongst others.

Relevant para-military organisations such as the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, State Security Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency and Nigerian Immigration Service are all synergising and collaborating in the exercise to ensure attainment of these objectives, the Army said.

The Army said more than 2,000 residents benefited from the free medical exercise, which included dental, optometry, laboratory and blood pressure tests. The exercise is expected to end on September 23 in Imo State.

The Army also said it carried out raids that led to recoveries of arms and ammunition across the region.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • FreeNigeria

    Nigeria military is truly weak. they’re celebrating victory over defenseless civilians. Shameful!!!! This would have been the function of the police in a functional society, which Nigeria is not.

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    A VERY ILL-TRAINED BAND OF EXTRA-JUDICIAL KILLERS DECLAING VICTORY OVER UNARMED CIVILIANS WHILE THE ARMED BOKO-HARAM ARE STILL KILLING NIGERIANS IN DROVES. WHAT A PHONEY, LAZY AND MEDIOCRE ARMY.

  • Agba

    boko haram control 7 local govt and you are celebrating over armless civilians,shameless ZOO army.And the danger is far from over;

  • Jo Elue

    Thanks for this national service. Stay vigil and on ground for another few months.

    • 0tile

      What are you doing in England, come back and join the military. Victory is not achieved by you and Imam Buhari running to England to seek comfort.

  • 0tile

    Imam, this is not the change people are looking for. The economy is crumbling from bad to worse. Boko Haram is defeating the soldiers but the army is lying about it. It is the victory Nigerians are waiting for. This is military victory over civilians. It is not the kind of victory to brag about.

  • abodes_124

    Indeed another technical victory for our gallant army

  • Africa

    Well done! The miscreants don’t speak for the great Ndigbo.

  • Decimator

    The biggest embarrassment of the Nigerian Enclave today has become its military force. Sorry

    Nations across the globe are so proud of the safety from external aggression they are getting from their military force that some carved out for them the noble name “DEFENSE DEPARTMENT”.

    Here is a military force that are proudly announcing how they mounted road blocks, killed, tortured or maimed civilians in their sinister mission of state sponsored assassination and labelling it success.

    I wonder how many Citizens of the Nigerian Enclave who naturally would feel safe and secure today to have elements of the country’s military extract in his backyard.

    And to make matters worse they are perpetually in the act of fabricating even easily verifiable facts or on constant denial of their mal-actions.

    At this point in time maybe one should just accord them their merit as the “DENIAL DEPARTMENT” of the Nigerian enclave.

    Thanks