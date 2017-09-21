PDP suspends Ubah, to appear alongside Kashamu before disciplinary panel

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has suspended the Anambra State gubernatorial aspirant, Ifeanyi Ubah, for one month due to his criticism of party leaders over their handling of the party’s primaries in the state.

The party has also referred his matter to a disciplinary committee.

Equally, a PDP senator, Buruji Kashamu is also expected to appear before the panel for alleged anti-party activities.

Mr. Ubah had alleged that the party’s primaries which produced Oseloka Obaze as its candidate for the upcoming poll was characterised by irregularities and that the party leadership had refused to address his complaints.

He had vowed to continue with his aspiration until his complaints were fully addressed by the party.

He also said he would approach the court to enforce his right after exhausting all the internal mechanisms of the party at seeking redress.

He said he had contacted party leaders, the board of trustees, members and also appeared before the party’s primary election appeal panel, but that his ”concerns had not been addressed.”

However, this apparently did not go down well with the leaders of the party.

Mr. Ubah had been issued a query by the National Secretariat of the party but refused to reply hence the action against him, the PDP spokesperson, Dayo Adeyeye, said Thursday.

Mr. Kashamu had also been referred to the disciplinary panel for anti-party activities despite replying a query issued to him by the party.

Ogun State senator, Buruji Kashamu

The committee headed by a former minister of foreign affairs, Tom Ikimi, has two weeks to handle the two cases referred to it and submit a report to the PDP National Caretaker Committee.