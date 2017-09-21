Ohanaeze takes message of peace, unity to Sokoto

Governor Aminu Tambuwal with the president-general of Ohaneze Ndi'gbo, John Nnia Nwodo, during the latter's visit to Sokoto Government House...Thursday 21/09/17
Governor Aminu Tambuwal with the president-general of Ohaneze Ndi'gbo, John Nnia Nwodo, during the latter's visit to Sokoto Government House...Thursday 21/09/17

The apex Igbo socio-cultural association, Ohaneze Ndi’gbo, has urged Nigerians to promote virtues of peace and tolerance among themselves so as to enhance the unity of the country.

The president-general of the association, John Nwodo, made the plea on Thursday when he led members of the association on a visit to Governor Aminu Tambuwal in Sokoto.

The visit was in reciprocation of the peace mission by northern governors who during the week sent a delegation of five of their members to some states in the South-east and South-region.

Speaking in Sokoto, Mr. Nwodo stressed that Nigeria should never be allowed to experience another civil war.

He said although the nation is facing challenging times, the cohesion that existed over the years was worthy of being maintained.

“Yes, our country is facing a trying ‎period, but we should not, under any circumstance, allow the experience of another civil war to happen again. We should not allow personal emotions to undermine our national unity,” he stated.

Mr. Nwodo, who said the visit of his group was at‎ the instance of the Southeast governors, assured of Ohanaeze’s cooperation for peaceful coexistence among the ethnic nationalities in the country.

He commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, who “in the ‎ongoing ethnic tensions, portrayed himself as a father by stating recently that whoever wants to attack the Igbos, should attack him, first.”

“In the same vein, ‎I came with the assurances of Southeast governors that any Igbo who wants to kill a northerner, should first kill them,” Mr. Nwodo further said.

In his remarks, Governor Tambuwal said Nigeria is blessed with many ethnic groups and languages which he said should be used to promote unity, not division.

“The recent tension especially in the South East was caused by young men who do not understand any other way of channelling their grievances other than the way they have chosen.

“I assure you that we are at peace with each other here in Sokoto and we shall continue to be,” Mr. Tambuwal said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • duwdu

    I honestly don’t know Nwodo’s real stand; what does he really want?

    ……..
    P34c3
    …..

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      Like every true Igbo, Nwodo hates the cheating of the Hausa-Fulani.

      • Sam

        Yet , he is in the north speaking from all his holes

        • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

          THE NORTHERN GOVERNORS PAID A VISIT WITH AN OLIVE BRANCH, THIS IS A RETURN VISIT

    • Sam

      Exactly, they were deceiving themselves, they saw the danger of ipob ,but kept quiet for political reasons, shame they allowed the moron to run amok

      • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

        Na lie, IPOB IS VERY POPULAR IN IGBO LAND, THEY ARE TRUE IGBOS WHO REJECT SUBSERVIENCE AND CHEATING.