Anambra PDP candidate picks running mate

The People’s Democratic Party candidate in the Anambra governorship election, Obase Osekola, has selected his running mate.

Mr. Osekola presented Chidi Onyemelukwe at the PDP secretariat in Awka.

The running mate is the first daughter of Alex Ekwueme, a former Nigerian Vice President.

Ms. Onyemelukwe is a graduate of Law from the University of Wales, United Kingdom. She was called to the Nigerian Bar as barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1990.

She obtained Master of International Law and Diplomacy, MILD, from the University of Lagos. She did her Master of Business Administration from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, Pennyslvania, USA. She is Attorney at Law with the New York Bar and also member of the International Bar Association.

The Anambra governorship election holds on November 14.

    Keep up good moves – the worst Anambra can get in the coming election is to fall back on the incumbent and nothing for APC if PDP don’t win the election

  • Shahokaya

    Does Ekweme has a foundation?