$15.5 million: Court adjourns Patience Jonathan’s suit to 2017

Dame Patience Jonathan
Dame Patience Jonathan

Justice Mohammed Idris of a Federal High Court Lagos, on Wednesday, further adjourned till January 18, 2017, hearing in a suit by ex-first lady, Patience Jonathan, seeking enforcement of her fundamental rights.

Mrs. Jonathan had instituted the fundamental rights suit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, claiming the sum of $200 million as damages for inconveniences suffered.

In her suit, she also joined Skye bank Plc, and a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Warampo Dudafa, as respondents.

Also joined in the suit are four companies namely: Pluto Property Ltd, Seagate Property Development and Investment Company Ltd, Transocean company Ltd and Globus Integrated Service Ltd.

When the case was called on Wednesday, counsel to Mrs. Jonathan, Ifedayo Adedipe, informed the court of a motion seeking to regularise his processes before the court.

Justice Idris granted him leave to amend his processes, while the court also granted leave to the EFCC to amend its counter affidavit.

The court consequently fixed January 18, 2017 for continuation of hearing.

Meanwhile, a similar suit before another judge, Babs Kuewumi, has also been fixed for hearing on December 14.

It will be recalled that Mr. Dudafa was charged alongside the four companies before Justice Kuewumi on 15 counts of money laundering.

Representatives of the four companies which the EFCC claimed were used by Mr. Dudafa to launder the said sum of money, had all pleaded guilty to the offences.

The said $15.5 million, is the same sum which the former first lady, claims belongs to her as sole signatory to the accounts of the companies.

In her suit, Jonathan is urging the court to issue an order discharging the freezing order, and restraining the EFCC and its agent from further placing a freezing order on the said accounts.

(NAN)

  • Burbank

    Don’t worry, Patience.
    Santa Claus will replaced your $15.5mn under your Xmas tree, placed in your Kuje cell.

    • Dazmillion

      I dont see that happening because EFCC has more than enough evidence to have filed charges against her in court. Thats why she calling their bluff and instituting a suit against them

      • Burbank

        EFCC walking a fine line with Jonathan and Patience.
        Even Satan has his allies.

  • abidemi omo ilu

    $15.5 million is too much for you alone, this is a country where ordinary people cannot eat twice in a day, you forgot those people that vote for your husband, you put our resources in your pocket, leaving everyone hungry in the country, afterall , you have never been to school to educate yourself, you are the second wife to jonathan, how much has the first wife keeping , Nobody knows????????

