How Gowon caused Nigerian Civil War that killed millions – Chudi Offodile

If Former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, had not breached the Aburi Accord, the 30-month Nigerian Civil War that killed the post-independence promise of national development and integration and claimed millions of lives would not have happened.

Chudi Offodile, a lawyer and two-term member of the House of Representatives, observed this in a new book, while making a retrospective scrutiny of the Nigerian Civil War, almost half a century after the outbreak of hostilities on May 30, 1967.

The Aburi Accord, which was reached between January 4 and 5, 1967 at a meeting attended by delegates of both the Federal Government of Nigeria, led by General Gowon, and the Eastern Region’s leader, Emeka Ojukwu, at a small town in Ghana, presented a last chance of avoiding an all-out war between Eastern Nigeria and the rest of Nigeria.

The Accord broke down due to differences in interpretation of its contents by both parties. The war began a few months later.

The recent publication of his 280-page book, The Politics of Biafra And The Future of Nigeria, offered Mr. Offodile a moment for the re-examination of the tragic incidents that nearly split Nigeria.

In debunking the position of some that the issue of the Nigerian State was already a settled matter, he asked: “Settled by who? In any case, nothing is ever settled until it is settled right. Nigeria is still very much unstable and the democratic institutions remain fragile. There is need to reinforce the structures of the country through deliberate inclusiveness in order to achieve stability.”

The author, who said he was just two-and-a-half years old when the war broke out and was exactly five years and two months old when it ended, in a conversation on his book with PREMIUM TIMES observed that, “Someone once said that history is always current because it always manages to repeat itself. It is never too late to discuss historical matters”.

He singled out a specific episode that could have altered the course of Nigeria’s history:

“In the case of the Aburi agreement, I am of the view that it was the breach of this agreement voluntarily entered into in Ghana that led to the war. The terms of the agreement were clear and unambiguous. No one disputes the original terms. But once General Gowon returned to Lagos, the so-called super bureaucrats, composed mainly of ethnic minorities in the north and south of Nigeria, persuaded him to jettison the agreement. That was not really a problem, and let me even concede for a moment that they had genuine reasons and even good intentions for all.

“The problem was that they UNILATERALLY altered it. To suggest therefore that General Ojukwu should have accepted the unilateral alteration, even if it offered the East 95 percent of the original agreement, as argued by Chief Phillip Asiodu, is at the root of the lack of honour and integrity in the conduct of national affairs. As I pointed out in the book, honour and integrity cannot be measured in percentages.”

Recalling the sequence of missteps be believed triggered the war, Mr. Offodile regretted that some officials, acting on behalf of the Federal Government, circumvented the implementation of an important provision of the accord and plunged Nigeria into a bloody conflict.

“The second point about the Aburi agreement, which may be even more important than the first, is that both sides agreed that the constitutional conference which was ongoing before the counter coup that brought Gowon into power should continue and draft a new constitution for Nigeria.

The decision by Gowon to dissolve that conference and then unilaterally set up a ‘political committee’ to advise him on the creation of between 12 and 14 states exposed clearly the real motives for the breach of the agreement. The constitutional conference had the mandate to draft a new constitution and a timetable for the return to civil rule.

“Gowon and the new power elite in Lagos wanted to elongate their hold on power, and state creation was the bait. Yet, they successfully branded Ojukwu as the ambitious one, despite clear evidence to the contrary. This is one of those strange paradoxes of history. How can one who wanted a new constitution drafted and a return to civil rule be accused of provoking a war because of his ambition? Ojukwu had his own faults but they manifested in Biafra but not before it. It was the breach of Aburi that led to the war and nothing else.”

Mr. Offodile, who was elected into Nigeria’s Federal House of Representatives in May 1999 for Awka North/South federal constituency of Anambra State and served as Chairman, Special Committee on Joint Venture Oil Operations between 2001-2003, and, Chairman, Public Petitions Committee between 2003 and 2005, disclosed further that the recurring disregard for the will of the people arising from arbitrary breaches of agreements and the law resulted in Nigeria’s experience of prolonged military rule that has distorted Nigeria’s federal structure.

“Let me finally point out that this same matter of whether the people or the government should work out the structure of their government was again an issue in 1970 when the instrument of surrender was being negotiated after the fall of Biafra.

“The Biafran Chief Justice, Late Sir Louis Mbanefo, insisted on inserting clause ‘C’ of the surrender instrument, which after accepting the EXISTING ADMINISTRATIVE AND POLITICAL STRUCTURES [12 States], says that any future constitutional arrangement will be worked out by the representatives of the Nigerian people. Six years later, in 1976, General Murtala Mohammed and General Olusegu Obasanjo unilaterally increased the number of states to 19. General Babangida added his, and General Abacha brought the number to 36.”

He advised that in view of the prevailing turmoil in the land, there should be an end to the arbitrary use of state power. He noted that in order to foster a sense of national belonging, Nigerian citizens need to agree on the terms of being together.

“This raises issues of jurisprudence and, of course, the compelling argument that the new states arbitrarily created have been accepted by the people by electing representatives in those states under the existing constitution over the years,” Mr. Offodile said. “Equally compelling, is the concern, in view of existing tensions in the land, of the sustainability of the arbitrary exercise of state power. There is the need to have Nigerians agree to the terms of our union. It will infuse the citizenry with the missing dose of patriotism.”

Addressing the revival of the Biafran idea in the emergence of MASSOB (Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra) and IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra), he blamed it on the non-inclusive exercise of state power by successive governments at the centre.

“Uwazurike formed MASSOB in 1999, I believe, in response to the mood of the Igbo nation after Dr. Alex Ekwueme lost his presidential bid. It is there in Wikipedia,” the author said. “The struggle has gone beyond Uwazurike. There are several other groups but Nnamdi Kanu has emerged as a charismatic leader and captured the imagination of not a few of the Igbo people. They have a strong following and should be engaged.”

The author, whose father, Chris Offodile, now late, was the first Nigerian Editor of the Hansard (the official parliamentary reports of the Federal House of Representatives) and the author of a biography on Dr. M.I. Okpara, former Premier of Eastern region, also expressed serious concern about what he said was the unsatisfactory performance of some of the past governments in the South East of Nigeria.

He praised Ukpabi Asika’s post war administration (1970-1975) as the golden era of governance in the region, that now comprises five of the 36 states in the federation – Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo. He suggested that one of the most effective ways to alter this dismal picture of non-performance by state governments was through devolution of powers to the states.

“I am persuaded that a change in the structure of the federation will make for better performance by the component units but even with the present arrangement, we could have done better but I leave that for the citizens of the respective states to make their own assessment.”

On the planned national census for which almost N300 billion has been proposed, the author suggested that the controversies that dogged past national census exercises would be of little consequence when Nigeria is restructured.

“Census is good for planning purposes. It is politicised in Nigeria because of the kind of system we operate. Money accrues generally into the federation account and all the states share from it every month… These things will not be so important if a proper federal arrangement is worked out.”

Projecting into the future of Nigeria in global terms and condemning what he called Nigeria’s descent into a dysfunctional “Unitary-Federalism”, Mr. Offodile, whose book was publicly presented at an elaborate event at the Yar’ Adua Centre in Abuja also lent his voice to the calls for the restructuring of the federation.

“The future of Nigeria depends to a large extent on how the calls for restructuring are handled,” he said. “Those who insist on the status quo keep on attacking the patriotism of those who call for a review of the existing structure, instead of giving reasons for the continuance of what has clearly failed. In the end, it is what it is – a contest of ideas.

“I stand firmly on the side of those who insist that the present consumption structure must give way to a competitive structure, no matter how configured. A lot of Nigerians have become global citizens, living and competing all over the world. The government of their home country should modernise and embrace global best practices in line with the aspirations of several thousands of its people playing on the world stage. That would help lift millions of others out of poverty.”

  • marc umeh

    Clear articulation of the issues and the way forward. This is a useful contribution in our search for stability and prosperity.

    • Michael

      It would be a clearer articulation of the issues if the author had been less economical with the truth which is that if the January 1966 coup led by Kaduna Nzeogwu, Emmanuel Ifeajuna and Timothy Onwuatuegwu had never happened there probably would not have been any civil war.

      • Victor

        Spot on

      • General Bakassi

        Absolutely correct.

      • Edon B.

        It is always good to begin from the beginning. All the same, good work by the author. However, we must find courage as a people, under one destiny, to discuss and find solutions to our multi-faceted / numerous problems in other to advance and catch up with the rest of the world, through the pressure of peace!

      • tonydaymn

        and you forgot that why the coup which you still cant understand at your age that other ethnic nationalities were involved, took place was because of big unrest in the west that is threatening to bring nigeria down. thats how bias you people will forever be.

        • Michael

          On the contrary it’s people like you who always try so hard to distort the truth. Any reasonable historian will tell you that this was a largely Igbo affair. Of the 5 principal actors only one was Yoruba. All those executed in the coup were Nothern or Yoruba. Brigadier Ademulegun and his pregnant wife were killed. No Igbo military officer or politician was executed. Ironsi then made matters worse by refusing to try any of the coup plotters. He then created a unitary system of government and appointed mainly Igbos in his inner circle. All that led to anxiety in the country which led to the unforgivable massacres of the Igbos in the north. My point is that we must accept the root causes. I know that easier for some people to try and say that the coup was an all ethnic affair probably based on the lies you have been fed but your failure to understand the basics of the historical record is appalling.

          • The Juggernaut

            If the igbos want to go why force them to stay? It’s becos of oil. Oil from the south is keeping Nigeria together. Why is Buhari doing everything possible to find oil in the north even with the recession.?

          • ONE THING

            Most of you claimed Igbos are you problem, why still forcing this problematic people to stay with you even when they insisted in leaving the unholy marriage?

          • tonydaymn

            i have replied so many of your type on this forum and i wont start again to educate or rather try to make you see common sense… youtube is there, you can type the first nigerian coup and get free information that comes with video.. you can chose to live in your little nest of stupidity but we the igbos have long moved on.. educate yourself if you wish.
            by the way, there is counter coup that saw igbo officers slaughtered which transfer power back to northeners, aburi meeting was set up to return things to status quo, had gowon keep his own side of the bargain, there would have been no war,
            again, unrest didnt start with yorubas, igbos have always been massacred up north at every little provocation!!

          • lisacambell46

            You are a fool,how old are you?

          • Michael

            Older than your ugly mother!

      • Frederick Bije

        I agree with you 100%. Those of us who were much older than the Author/writer of this article and witnessed the bias ill-advised January 1966 Coup led by Kaduna Nzeogwu know more than what the writer has proclaimed here. You don’t expect anyone to just fold their hands and feel it is ok to have their beloved leaders brutally executed, then spare your own.

        • igboham

          The answer is to embark on mass murder of any one with an atom of nearness to the coup leaders including those not remotely involved? Good thinking.

        • lisacambell46

          How old are you,asshole

      • marc umeh

        Well I can’t argue with you because I have long held the view that the coup was a mistake. It set in motion a series of events that morphed into the civil war and ultimately retarded the political development of the country. This is a remote cause of our problem. You can even go further and blame the ammalgamation of disparate tribes.
        But the author is dealing with the IMMEDIATE cause of the civil war. Gowons’ regime was his starting point.

      • ONE THING

        Holy!!!! why not start from false amalgamation of 1914?

  • Idris Aliyu mahmood

    Good work however, it is the weaken position of the Federal government created by regionalism that the crafty and cunning Ojukwu wanted to exploit in order to bring down the country. Little did he(ojukwu) knew that, there are more craftier and cunning men than him; he was simply out-witted by men of superior intelligent. We shall restructure Nigeria based on fairness and equity and the rule of law and not because few individuals who valued containers more than humans said so.

    • Okey Agugua

      What would you say about those that value parasitism and cow to human beings? I mean the head choppers?.

      • BABUYANMA

        Are you talking about the IGBO, the original parasites?

        • Okey Agugua

          Head choppers nko??

        • Chukwuka Okoroafor

          So those politicians set you up very nicely in Houston Texas I see.

          • BABUYANMA

            You see your superior?. DUMBO

          • Chukwuka Okoroafor

            I have no idea what you just wrote. I am just saying that it is common practice for you to be outside Nigeria and try to destabilize the country.

    • igboham

      So craftiness is a positive way when you subvert agreements that you willingly enter into? Is that a positive value you bring to the Nigerian table?

      • ONE THING

        spot on

    • Aminu Baba

      Absolutely spot on, Idris Aliyu. You made my day

  • BABUYANMA

    Delusional Ibola. Why did Ojukwu invaded Nigeria, Aburi Accord or not?

    • ONE THING

      Did you just type invaded ? enlighten us

      • BABUYANMA

        Ojukwu and the Lazy Biafrian Army invaded Midwest Nigeria, and were at Ore in Western Nigeria when Nigeria started teaching them the lesson of their lives. Lazy Bums

  • thusspokez

    “…There is need to reinforce the structures of the country through deliberate inclusiveness in order to achieve stability”

    The call for “fresh constitution” and “restructuring of Nigeria” seems the fashion, like the ‘unshaven beard look’, these days. You are not cool if your solution to Nigeria’s problems is not restructuring or new constitution. No one seems to see the elephant in the room, namely, the NIGERIAN. Nigeria’s problems stems from the NIGERIAN — not any wrong constitution or wrong structure.

    The present day NIGERIAN will corrupt and jeopardise any constitution and structure — no matter how perfect they are. So the first epic task it to change the values of the NIGERIAN before even starting the discussion about structural and constitutional changes. Otherwise, it would be like wearing a white wedding suit to a mud wrestling.

    • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

      Gbam!!!! well said.

    • igboham

      let Nigerians start by recognizing that people actually have a right to self determination. I do not know how you can change a value system that is embedded in religion and culture. In Nigeria, how many of the two can you change and how? Interesting read.

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    The culture of dependence on the federal purse is the reason why Nigeria goes round in circles, the issue of a competitive configuration scares the north, they are scared stiff about competition, they are lazy and backward, they would rather invest in building a Mosque than building a university, they believe in the political domination of other Nigerians who in turn will be their hosts in a very parasitic relationship.

    The northern gridlock must be bulldozed by a combined movement of the entire south and middle belt towards progressive fiscal federalism and devolution of political powers to the regions, how this will be attained, I do not know. The north cannot be allowed to continue turning back the hands of time.

    • Gbola

      Quest for governance of Nigeria is a competitive one.
      Votes determine who is elected.
      Buhari (A Northerner) tried 3 times before he finally win. AND HE WON THROUGH VOTES.

      Prior to that, Obasanjo won against the Northerner (Buhari).
      Even Jonathan won against the Northerner (Buhari).

      So what do you mean by Northerner Gridlock.

      Wasnt there that Gridlock when Jonathan won against Buhari (A Northerner) ??

      Wasnt there the Gridlock when Obasanjo won against the Northerner (Buhari) ??

      Whilst I agree to your assertions regarding Fiscal Restructuring, I don’t buy your Ethnic-Bigoted comment about a Northern Gridlock.

      Halt your Hatred for the North.
      Stop being all your problems on Northerners or whatever Northern Gridlock you continue to search for.
      Your own very state governors are who you ought to direct your Hatred towards.
      They (State-Gridlock) are actually worse than the Northern- Gridlock.

      • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

        The comment has nothing to do with election or electoral position, we are talking a a competitive configuration like we had during the first republic when regions had freedoms to initiate projects without federal consent, like Awo brought free education to the west, like he we exported palm oil and coal without federal permission, like the north exported their groundnuts and invested it on projects chosen by them.

        A healthy competition amongst regions brings quick progress and better governance. I do not hate any region, I just write it the way it is. If a bill on true federalism comes up, it will be northerners blocking it, if a bill on proper census figures through ID data base, it will be the north obstructing it. I am not mincing words, you can go ahead and call me names but you know I truly do not care .

        • Baba

          if you are looking for a lazy man, look into your mirror. The typical northerner is not lazy; he is a honest hard working farmer or trader who doesn’t bother about oil money like you.

          • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

            Northerners are extremely reliant on government, it has gotten to the extent that in Kano, the mass weddings are sponsored and paid for by government, meanwhile they do not need school fees to go to school yet they prefer not to, they benefit from quota appointments more than any region , the place is full of beggars .

          • O’seun Ogunseitan

            You are mixing up the handful of northern elites with the masses in the north. The elites of the north are the lazy ones feeding on commissions The masses in the north are not expecting anything from the Niger Delta Oil. They are the masses of Nigerians you see toiling as farmers in the deserts and near-desert lands of the north as well as labourers and load carriers on construction sites and markets across the country.

          • Gbola

            Don’t mind him.

            A handful of Northerners (less than 10) own oil wells and he stereotypes the ENTIRE NORTH, claiming that the NORTHERNERS own Oil wells.

            This is the same way he labels the entire Yoruba Ethnic group for the Oil well owned by Alhaja Alakija.

            Stereotyping is his Forte.
            And he surely basks in it.
            It’s his way of promoting Disunity and Hatred for other groups NOT IGBO.

          • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

            Adenuga, Oando tinubu, Otedola are still oil bloc bandits so it is in order to label Yoruba as oil bloc usurpers.

          • Gbola

            Well,
            Since you’ve decided to label my Tribe as oil usurpers, I shall rise to their defense.

            We are Capitalists.
            We are opportunists.
            We capitalize on opportunities.
            We learn the Terrain and play the field very well — be it under a Civilian OR Military Administration.

            Your inability to play the field ought not be blamed on Yorubas.
            Your gross failures in life ought not be blamed on Yorubas.
            Even your Miseries and Misfortunes
            ought not be blamed on Yorubas.

            Yes, the gane isn’t fair. So also is life. IT ISNT FAIR AS WELL.

            And if you don’t like it, go and jump off the Niger bridge.
            Your absence is inconsequential.

        • Gbola

          You constantly bask in STEREOTYPING.

          You are quick to stereotype the entire North as if they hijacked your wife.

          Isn’t Atiku – who also PUBLICLY lent his support for both Regional and Fiscal Restructuring) – a Northerner ??

          OR

          Is it that you’ve selectively ignored the many Northerners who have also taken Atiku’s position as well.

          Abegiiii

          • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

            Atiku is a needle in the haystack, the vast majority of northerners are retrogressive minded and not ready to face the realities and challenges of the 21st century……we are calling the bluff, lets compete , lets stop the obstruction to development.

  • Tatafo Emikor

    Can someone tell Wole to keep quite? He should shut his mouth. Buhari threatened to spill blood on the streets if he loses elections again. He further went to question the rational behind the then Govt of the day arresting and sentencing Islamic terrorists to death and wondered why the security agencies were killing terrorists during any engagement. All these statements are all recorded on tape and in print as made by Buhari prior to elections in 2015. Has Donald Trump threatened to kill anybody? Has Donald married a minor? Has he supported terrorism in any way? —————-Why then is Wole Soyinka speaking nonsense? If he (Soyinka) has not cut his Nigerian passport and /or burnt it because Buhari is claiming to be president why then should he cut his green card if Donald wins? Comparing Donald Trump to Buhari is sickening and a great misnomer. If this is an attempt to boost Buhari’s woeful image then it has failed even before it began. How can you compare both? On what basis? When one is a failure and the other a success, how do you compare? When one is human and the other the opposite, how do you compare? Maybe Wole Soyinka is on something cheap or maybe just symptoms of old age.

  • Dr Pat Mumuwole Awosan

    A violent or peaceful Separation/Secession remains the only veritable solution to the Nigerian problem. The days of aliens controlling the RESOURCES of another region/country are over. Over for good. You cannot place an Hausa man to head Oil ministry or NNPC and another Hausa man as president and expect peace. It will not work. If the North had no respect or regard for Jonathan but caused problems and violence through tacit, covert and in many instances overt support for violent Islamic terrorism to destabilize Jonathan’s govt because he is from the South (Niger Delta), then you must be a compound Mumu to think that the South of Nigeria (Niger Delta) will fold its arms and watch Buhari dance freely. I believe this is the reason for AVENGERS who are now avenging the North’s past actions.

    However crude and bitter it sounds, Nigeria is not a country. It has more of the trappings of a Continent. The earlier we break it into duscreet countries the better for generations now and generations to come. Nigeria is just 102 yrs old and the formation of this useless country was never consensual. Imagine Britain in the same country with France, Germany and Greece…and then you make a man from Greece the President. Will there be peace? Will the Germans, Britons or French agree that they be governed by aliens from Greece? This is exactly the Nigerian situation and we must face it and reverse amalgamation asap!

  • ABEL IKE

    The memo of Akenzua on Aburi
    By Eric Teniola | 04 May 2016 | 1:44 am

    Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Erediauwa
    When on March 15 last year, the Secretary of the Benin traditional council, Mr. Frank Irabor announced that “the leopard is ill in the Savannah bush”, we knew exactly what has happened to the Omo N’oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Erediauwa (CFR), the 38th Oba of Benin, who was born on June 22, 1923 and ascended the throne on March 23, 1979.
    Well, to an average Benin man or woman, such an announcement is well understood. The Benin people value tradition and culture. And they are proud of it. I am from Ufosu in Idanre Local Council of Ondo State that shares border with Edo State, so I should know.
    The Oba of Benin is the traditional ruler of the Edo people and head of the historic Eweka dynasty of the Benin Empire. The services of Oba Erediuwa are well valued and will not be forgotten. Before becoming an Oba, as Prince Samuel Aiseokhuoba Igbinoghodua Akenzua, he was an outstanding civil servant. He in fact rose to become the Federal Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, before he retired in 1973.
    Along with others, he attended the Aburi meeting held at the Peduase lodge where the conflict of Nigeria was discussed between January 4 and January 5, 1967. Aburi is a town in Ghana. It is 45 minutes’ drive from Accra, the capital of Ghana. Those who attended the meeting were Lt. Col. Yakubu Gowon, Col. Robert Adebayo, Lt-Col. Odumegwu Ojukwu, Lt-Col David Ejoor, Lt-Col David Hassan Katsina, Commodore J.E.A. Wey, Major Mobolaji Johnson, Alhaji Kam Salem and Mr. J. Omo-Bare. Others are Prince S.I.A. Akenzua (Permanent Under-Secretary, Federal Cabinet Office.), Mr. P.T. Odumosu (Secretary to the Military Government, West.),Mr. N.U. Akpan (Secretary to the Military Government, East.), Mr. D.P. Lawani (Under-Secretary, Military Governor’s Office, Mid-West) and Alhaji Ali Akilu (Secretary to the Military Government, North). The Chairman of the Ghana National Liberation Council, Lt-General J.A. Ankrah, declared the meeting open in his capacity as then the head of state of Ghana.
    The following was agreed upon: that Army be governed by the Supreme Military Council under a Chairman to be known as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Head of the Federal Military Government; Establishment of a Military Headquarters comprising equal representation from the Regions and headed by a Chief of Staff; Creation of Area Commands corresponding to existing Regions and under the charge of Area commanders; matters of policy, including appointments and promotion to top executive posts in the Armed Forces and the Police to be dealt with by the Supreme Military Council; during the period of the military government, Military Governors will have control over Area Commands for internal security; Creation of a Lagos Garrison including Ikeja Barracks.
    In connection with the re-organisation of the Army, the council discussed the distribution of Military personnel with particular reference to the present recruitment drive. The view was held that general recruitment throughout the country in the present situation would cause great imbalance in the distribution of soldiers. After a lengthy discussion of the subjects, the council agreed to set up a Military committee on which each Region will be represented, to prepare statistics which will show: Present strength of Nigerian Army; deficiency in each sector of each unit; the size appropriate for the country and each Area command; additional requirement for the country and each Area command.
    The Committee is to meet and report to council within two weeks from the date of receipt of instructions. The Council agreed that pending completion of the exercise in connection with re-organisation of the Army, further recruitment of soldiers should cease. The implementation of the agreement reached on August 9 1966, it was agreed, after a lengthy discussion, that it was necessary for the agreement reached on August 9 by the delegates of the Regional Governments to be fully implemented.
    In particular, it was accepted in principle that army personnel of Northern origin should return to the North from the West. It was therefore felt that a crash programme of recruitment and training, the details of which would be further examined after the committee to look into the strength and distribution of army personnel had reported, would be necessary to constitute indigenous army personnel in the West to a majority there quickly.
    As far as the Regions were concerned, it was decided that all the powers vested by the Nigerian Constitution in the Regions and which they exercised prior to January 15, 1966, should be restored to the Regions. To this end, the Supreme Military Council decided that all decrees passed since the Military take-over, and which tended to detract from the previous powers of the Regions, should be repealed by January 21, after the Law Officers should have met on January 14, to list out all such decrees.
    The decisions at Aburi amounted to, in terms of political and military control of the country, the country being governed as a Confederation.
    Suffice it to say that the vocal military officers like Lt-Col. Murtala Muhammed, Major Martin Adamu and Major Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma did not attend the Aburi meeting. Prince Akenzua along with top permanent secretaries including Alhaji Yusuf Gobir, Phillip Asiodu, Eme Ebong, B.N. Okagbue and Allison Ayida deconstructed in Lagos, all that was agreed in Aburi.
    On arrival in Lagos, Prince Akenzua discussed with General Yakubu Gowon and raised objections to what was agreed in Aburi. Gowon asked him to raise a memo which he did. I am sure a copy of the memo is with General Gowon today while a copy is in the archives in the PRESIDENCY. Civil servants are to be seen and not to be heard and that is why Prince Akenzua never released a copy of the memo to the world. The memo dated January 8, 1967 began with: “Your Excellency, in view of my discussion with you last night, I am raising this memo in the interest our fatherland – Nigeria”.
    Prince Akenzua traced the long hard road that Nigeria has travelled and stressed on the need to keep a United Nigeria.In his view, he said in the memo that Gowon has given too much away in Aburi and that it will lead to the destruction of the country. He further added that Gowon has “legalised” total regionalism which “will make the centre very weak.” Prince Akenzua alluded in his memo that a weak centre will lead to confederation and total disintegration of the country. It was the memo that prompted Gowon to summon a meeting of the secretaries to the military governments and other officials which was held in Benin City between February 16 and 18, 1967. If you look at the minutes of the Benin meeting presided over by Mr. H. A. Ejueyitchie, Secretary to the Federal Military Government, you will discover that it was a total rejection of what was agreed upon in Aburi. The Benin meeting interpreted in its own way the agreement reached in Aburi.
    After the Benin meeting, Lt-Col. Ojukwu started the “on Aburi I stand” slogan. Thereafter, the Federal Government promulgated Decree No. 8 of 1967 which gave total powers to the centre. It has been so since. We shall continue to argue and debate the full implications of Decree 8 which was promulgated on March 10, 1967. The ghost of that decree still haunts us today.
    On February 16, 1967, Col. Ojukwu wrote a letter to Gowon. In the letter he said, “At Aburi, certain decisions were taken by the Supreme Military Council- the highest authority of the land under the present Regime. For my part, I became dedicated to those decisions, only to discover soon that you and your Civil Service advisers, along with selfish and disgruntled politicians in Lagos, and perhaps elsewhere as well, did not feel the same. As a result you have seen to it that the decisions taken at Aburi are systematically vitiated or stalled.”
    In his own broadcast, the then military Governor of Western Region, Col. Robert Adeyinka Adebayo on May 3, 1967 said, “We tried at Aburi to find the basis for a solution but there was not enough confidence to build upon that basis. As a result, follow up action was slow and argument developed which further impaired confidence. When at last Decree No. 8 was passed by the Supreme Military Council, we could not carry the Eastern Region with us.”
    In his broadcast to the joint meeting of the advisory committee of the Chiefs and Elders and the Consultative Assembly of Eastern Nigeria on May 27, 1967, Col. Ojukwu said, “In Lagos, the Permanent Secretaries there studied the recommendations and, to their credit, brought out clearly and unmistakably their meanings and implications. Having seen these, however, they unfortunately went beyond their rights and duty as civil servants to advise against the implementation of the Aburi agreements. From there our difficulties started and have taken us to our present stalemate”.
    Till today, both sides (Gowon and Ojukwu till he died) interpreted what was agreed upon in Aburi in their own way. One of the problems at Aburi was that a portion of the meeting was not recorded. The military excused the civilians at a certain stage during the meeting and it was alleged that during this informal chat that Gowon made certain commitments to Lt. Col. Ojukwu especially on full regionalism.
    Even till today judging by the decisions reached at the last National Conference, we are still arguing on confederation or federalism.As long as Nigeria remains one under federalism, the memo of Prince Akenzua which was a wake-up call on General Yakubu Gowon and his efforts later will continue to be appreciated in no small measure. The nation remembers and the nation appreciates.Teniola, a former director at the Presidency, stays in Lagos.

    • Dualpolemedia

      What a good observation from Prince Akenzua. The history of South-south would have been long forgotten if not for his astute stance. Perhaps, the land of south southerners could have been subjugated to the will of their Biafran neighbour owning to their antecedent and crave for hegemonic over other regions. Yet, their forcemajeure antics won’t stop playing out.

      • ABEL IKE

        is south south better off today ? completely ravaged and occupied by FGN

  • Jay1.

    What is the Aburi Agreement that was breached? Who proposed it? Why was it proposed?
    What connection does it have with the cause of the civil war? Our fathers have shed their blood for this nation but to what cause? What Ojukwu been standing?