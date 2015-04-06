Anti-Igbo comment: Ambode disowns Oba of Lagos, says, “Every ethnic group safe under me”

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state
The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress in Lagos, Akinwumi Ambode, on Monday said if elected, he would promote the interest of every ethnic groups within the state.

Mr. Ambode, the Lagos APC and the Oba of Lagos, Riliwan Akiolu, have come under fire from Nigerians following a report credited to the Oba that Igbos in Lagos would perish in the lagoon should they fail to vote for Mr. Ambode, his choice for Lagos governorship.

Mr. Ambode is facing stiff opposition from the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Jimi Agbaje, whose party performed well at the March 28 presidential and national assembly elections.

In the heat of hate speech allegation, Mr Ambode, in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES Monday afternoon said every group and ethnic is important to build Lagos.

‎”Every group in Lagos will be safe in my hands as governor,” Mr. Ambode said. “I will not discriminate against any religious or ethnic group. It is our Lagos and we must build it together,” he said.

The former Lagos state accountant-general added that he would be a governor for all.

“In my acceptance speech after the primaries I made this note that I will be a governor for all and Lagos is safe in my hands. I want to build on the foundation of unity, peace and progress and development laid by my predecessors.

“And though tongue and tribe may differ, we stand in brotherhood in Lagos from the smallest ethnic groups to the major ones. We are all stakeholders,” the APC candidate said.

  • Capt

    Do not put words in Ambodes mouth….he never disowned Oba of Lagos

    • Daniel Ikwuagwu

      he also did not apologize. this is an acid test for him. Will he be man enough to stand up for himself? should he win, and more severe crisis may occur; how will he resolve it and still make all happy?

      • sanetalk

        Why should Ambode apologize? He never endorsed the Oba’s alleged statement and has made clear his stand. Those aggrieved should hold the Oba to account

        • eme

          Who made him the oba? He is supposed to be non-partisan and father to all. No other traditional ruler will behave in this manner. so disappointed.

        • Daniel Ikwuagwu

          he stands to lose more. The unguarded statement was meant to be in his favour. Agbaje needs not campaign any. The oba has campaigned for him in a sheer moment of acute ignorance. Ambode must clearly distance from that act of bigotry and crudity.

          • sami

            Can a non Igbo person contest for an elective post in the south east? NO! Are igbos the only non indigenes in Lagos? No! So why would you expect the Oba of Lagos to keep quiet and watch when some pressure groups are conspiring to mortgage this great opportunity for Lagos which has been an opposition state for 16 years just because some groups want a higher stake which they won’t give to others back in their home states? Let us be fair, outside Lagos this cannot happen in any other state. You guys are biting more than you can chew and the consequence is very clear, we are now on the road to losing the privilege we non yorubas enjoy in Lagos.”Igbo person must be deputy governor in Lagos state” when a yoruba man cannot even be councillor in Enugu or Anambra. As for the oba, I expected him to be able to control his emotions as a leader and make these points very clear to the igbo community without issueing any threats. Do not conspire against your host so that the privilege currently being enjoyed that make you people feel at home in Lagos wouldn’t be taken away.

  • Frank Bassey

    Double-faced characters!

  • insitu

    APC is an Islamic Jihad in disguise as a political party.

    • insitu

      • i dey hear

        APC is an Islamic Jihad in disguise as a political party.

      • Yoruba

        And the PDP and Jimi Agbaje are tools of Igbo Christians in Yoruba land.

  • metson

    If oba of lagos make such a statement then it is careless of him and he does not make a good supporter of the aspirant. He should tender apology to the igbos

  • SAM .A

    As an Oba , a ma wa ore kore ni akin wa Ota kun ara wa. You are Father of all.

  • Repeat Again

    THE FACE OF ISLAMIC JIHAD IN LAGOS:

    ….Rilwanu Akiolu, Bola Tinubu and Raji Fashola

    • The Nigerian quagmire

      Get lost with ur vengeance vote. We will determine who our governor will be.

      • Straightalk

        Silhouette of an eventual birth of an Islamic State of Nigeria is clearer than ever before.
        The Christians and their Pastors show no visceral hatred for an Islamic State of Nigeria.
        America and Britain – who both tend Nigeria as an orphan – now have their work cut out,

        as a ruffian rogue state is set to emerge from behind the back of Muhammadu Buhari
        Rilwanu Akiolu, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Alhaji Raji Fashola – all of whom the Islamist

        fundamentalists in Nigeria see as acceptable icons of Jihadist Islamism.

      • Daniel Ikwuagwu

        I expected some touts to capitalize on this. here we go. Christian Youth League my foot.

    • Christian Youth League

      @repeat again:

      We warned, warned and warned here, but you were heedless in Lagos State.
      We warned you that APC is an Islamic Jihad in disguise as a political party.
      But Yoruba Chrstians rather remain choked in the hands of Pastors Adeboye,
      Kumuyi, and, Oyedepo – the troika forming the axis of evil in Christianity
      and are being taken straight to the slab for slaughter by Muslim Jihadists;
      with Alhaji Rilwanu Akiolu (Oba of Lagos), a well known Islamist Supremacist
      removing his shirt to utter dire imprecations on Lagos’ Christians for any dissent.

      • The Nigerian quagmire

        Rubbish. Ambode is a Christian. Tell ur story to the gods. AMBODE IS THE NEXT GOVERNOR OF LAGOS.

        • duroemmanuel

          Quagmire,

          Islamist parties all over the world need a few servile Christians for votes,
          if those Christians accept to be puppets on strings in exchange for money.

      • Iyabo

        Why do Igbo Christians covet Yorubaland? Is Jimi Agbaje the instrument of Igbo Christians in Lagos?

  • Guest

    In
    the 1940s, ’50s, ’60s and even recently, pogroms targeting the Igbo and
    others were ordered by northern monarchs and political leaders of their
    so-called born-to-rule Jihadist oligarchy. In 1966 alone, more than 30,
    000 Igbo, Ibibio, Efik, Ijaw and other easterners were mercilessly cut
    down in cold blood on orders from their monarchs and military leaders.
    Now, for the first time in Nigeria’s history, a Yoruba monarch is openly
    threatening to ethnically cleanse out the Igbo of Lagos if they vote
    against his hand-picked gubernatorial candidate, Mr. Ambode of the APC.
    These are ominous signs, folks. Nigeria is a democracy and people have
    the right to vote for whomever they so please. Like President Goodluck Jonathan
    said, nobody’s political ambition or calculation is worth the lives of
    fellow Nigerians. The Oba of Lagos, a Muslim and willing tool of the
    northern Jihadist oligarchy, is threatening thunder, brimstone and mass
    genocide of the Igbo residents of Lagos if they vote and help elect Jimi
    Agbaje of the PDP. Threatening pogrom against a segment of our
    citizenry for his—-and APC’s political gain? That’s illegal and
    totally unacceptable. Gen. Buhari and his Jihadist north’s ISLAMIZATION
    AGENDA is now gaining momentum and I hope Nigerians are paying
    attention.

    • Evans

      Unnecessary scaremongering will only exacerbate already
      highly-charged situation. Sheath your sword and let us pool together as one.
      As, an igbo man, my response to the oba is that I would invalidate my vote on
      Saturday or abstain. No right-minded igbo man would implicate himself in this
      their Yoruba erection. Let them bury their dead.

      • gbade_a

        Lol @ erection. I did find that amusing

    • Progress CT

      How market! Still on the failed project! Buhari/Osinbajo can and will do well without any goodwill from SE and SS

      • Clancy

        Yet you are still going to RELY on the oil from SS to do well, isn’t it? You are a goat!!!

        • PolyGon2013

          Liar. We don’t need your oil.

  • tsavage

    NEXT AGENDA FOR LAGOS: Jimi Agbaje

    To avoid imminent armed struggle in Lagos State the following steps must start,
    to recover all the stolen loot in Lagos state and punish Lagos’ official thieves; viz:

    • A PDP Research Team must be set up today to list the names of ALL persons
    appointed into public office by Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu beginning May 29, 1999.

    • The PDP Research Team must list the names of ALL persons appointed
    into public office by Alhaji Raji Babatunde Fashola beginning May 29, 2007.

    • The comprehensive names so listed must be ready before May 29, 2015, and copied
    in advance to the ICPC, the Police, and, the EFCC.

    • Upon swearing in of your new government on May 29, 2015, all persons so listed
    shall be deemed prima facie as criminal collaborators on the largely missing $40 billion
    of revenues the Lagos state government has earned from 1999 till date without accounts.

    • tsavage

      …….(2) NEXT AGENDA FOR LAGOS: Jimi Agbaje

      • All business Contractors including Oba Akiolu of Lagos, and all persons who
      held the positions of Director or Permanent Secretary in Lagos state; either in the public
      service or the civil service, must be listed alongside for arrest and criminal investigation.

      • All Judges nominated and appointed by both Bola Tinubu and Raji Fashola shall be listed as
      potential accomplices in extent that their judicial appointments could provably be criminal masks
      for judicial imprimatur they wore to rubber-stamp the theft of Lagos state treasury under Bola
      Tinubu and Raji Fashola.

      • All persons appointed to head Lagos state corporations and the Directors of the boards
      of those agencies; whether styled as corporation, trust or parastatal, must be listed and
      deemed as criminal accomplices for financial crimes investigation.

      • All persons appointed into the public service or civil service of Lagos state, including all those
      employed in the 57 local governments by Bola Tinubu and Raji Fashola must be listed along;
      as partakers or and part-beneficiaries of the financial crimes in Lagos state in extent of their
      non-qualification for the job or and in extent they were hand-picked for civil service jobs
      in violation of legally-prescribed competitive examination.

      • All persons who sat in the Lagos State House of Assembly as Legislators from 1999
      are to be included and deemed as criminal collaborators for financial crimes investigation.

  • Progress CT

    What a senseless headline!Ambode can never and will never disowns Eleko. He wants to become like Fayose and FFK be that. Obafemi Hamzat or Muiz Banire or even Ganiyu Dawodu political machinery would have make mincemeat of PDP by now. No shaking though, every retrogressive Igbos vote will be nullified by Hausas vote, leaving the joker to the indigenes

    • aisha ani

      You are right, Hausas will vote Apc.

  • Man_Enough

    nothing short of an unconditional apology from the oba will do. this is most acrimonious. if this had been uttered bu the likes of gani of opc it would have been less tragic.

  • Invitro

    Yorubaland in the Crisis of Islam

    The Yoruba need a mini-sovereign national conference amongst
    the people in the six Yoruba States. The people in Ekiti State do not
    want to live in an Islamic state. Or are those in Ondo state yearning
    for Islamic State either. Lagos state is already up in arms – on the
    trail of last year’s Christians’ revolt in Oshun State in protest of
    Islamic Hijab.

    With 65% of Yorubaland thus in dissent, Alhaji Bola Tinubu, and,
    Alhaji Raji Fashola along with Alhaji Rilwanu Akiolu – the three
    front-line Lagos Jihadists will likely take recourse to organized force
    at a point, which though will be defeated by the now enraged Yoruba
    Christians, but at the cost of thousands of lives.

    The easier solution is to defeat APC at Saturday’s poll and take these three (3)
    Jihadist Mujaheedens into prison custody over Lagos State’s missing $40billion.
    That incarceration will also wean the trio from thefts.

    • Jare

      Is this the agenda of Igbo Christians in Yorubaland? I am just asking? Is Jimi Agbaje the tool of Igbo Christians in Yorubaland?

      • Nubian

        You’re not smart at all.

      • aisha ani

        The point is Jimi Agabje and pdp want to win at all cost and Oba Akinolu just played into their hands.

  • No to Ambode and the Oba

  • PolyGon2013

    Igbos are opportunists. When things don’t get this far, they will twist it anyway. Yorubas should troop out en-mass and vote for Ambode. Don’t let igbo dictate your own election. SE is already messed up. They should not allow igbos to bring their problems to Yoruba land.

    • And yorubas are lazy…begging us to vote…. go and tell you muppet Oba to shove his votes….

      • bayo opadeyi

        Please don’t insult a whole group of people you have not met. I am yoruba and you have just called me lazy. Please say No to #tribalism

        • Olinga

          Ur people promote tribalism more than any other thing

        • Keep kidding yourself…..

    • bayo opadeyi

      Please don’t classify a whole group of people you have not met. #tribalism is a cancer, stop promoting it

      • NJ

        people like polygon2013 just bring out the worst in people…. one thing I know is that not all Yorubas are like you.

    • fashola

      I’m really appalled by your response. Why are you talking as if an Igbo Man or Woman is contesting for Governor in Lagos? Is Jimi Agbaje an Igbo man?
      Did you listen to the oba’s statement? If we don’t stop all these tribal and religious differences, Nigeria will never progress.
      At this day and age, an elder statesman like the oba is publicly threatening people to vote or die. That’s really immature. And anyone who supports that is equally immature.
      Ambode is not refuting what the oba said. So, as it stands, I’m voting for Jimi.

      • NJ

        ask him ooo….Igbos are opportunists and Yorubas are what?? Lazy people and Thieves in offices I guess…

  • Guguru

    Ambode,

    I am sorry to say that your comments are a weak dissociation from Oba of Lagos. You did not condemn Oba of Lagos comments. You need to come out and let people know that the comments of Oba of Lagos does not reflect position of the APC and that the Oba does not speak for the APC. I do not think you are ready for the position of Governor of Lagos State given your weak political rebuttal to the current drama. My good friend, you have to take a stand and you have to do more.

    • Deji Joseph

      preach it brother! when you dissociate yourself from a comment, you make it abundantly clear you do not share the views of the person speaking on your behalf. Ambode hasn’t done that. He has simply tried to phrase it in a way such as not to upset the palace. The truth is that those comments will likely cost him the election if he doesn’t do much more, a lot more quickly to assure the voters that the oba does not represent his views. It will be a hard sell, because the oba categorically said ” i picked him”, which shows he is under his control. ambode may just have to send a letter of appreciation to the oba for costing him the election. i read that the oba paid $250,000 to different groups in mecca to pray for ambode. it seems he may have wasted his money with his thoughtless speech.

    • JohnLA

      He has made it clear enough what more do you want him to do?fight the Oba and loss more Yoruba votes,we can’t deceive ourselves if there is no hatred for APC by most Igbo,they should know APC didn’t make the statement neither did Ambode,so this is just a cheap excuse not to vote for him,which we all know with or without his statement most igbo will likely vote Jimi,but whichever way it goes Ambode will still win.

  • okeyxyz

    A very stack note here:

    Ambode makes no attempt to oppose the threat of violence against igbos IF THEY DO NOT VOTE FOR HIM(Ambode), rather he simply reframes the words of his God father Oba Akiolu. Ambode says everybody will be safe IF HE BECOMES GOVERNOR, but he doesn’t promise any safety IF HE DOES NOT BECOME GOVERNOR. In other words, the threats of his God-Father still stands.

    • Lanre

      Mujaheeden Rilwanu Akiolu must be DEPOSED

      An expressed intention by Oba Akiolu to commit genocide on Christians is a crime.
      Governor Jimi Agbaje MUST depose Mujaheeden Rilwanu Akiolu latest 5th of June.
      This deposition of Mujahedeen Rilwanu Akiolu must be signed latest 5th of June, 2015.

      Nigerian law directs the Governor to depose any Oba in the interest of public peace.
      And now for public peace in Lagos, Governor Agbaje must depose Akiolu on 5th June.
      Genocidal intention is not redressible by a mere apology. Genocide is a heinous crime.

      • NJ

        An 85 year old man told me that this man has always hated Igbos even when he was in the police force so basically what he will send his people to do is kidnap people and throw them in the Lagoon or what?. Well, Mr. Oba with the basket mouth, you have brought about insult to yourself as small children are abusing you here. One thing is for sure, People get what they give and as you are wishing for Igbos to perish in the Lagoon, who knows, you might get what you wish for others too.

  • fashola

    Why is the oba talking as if an Igbo Man or Woman is contesting for Governor in Lagos (even if an Igbo man is contesting)? Is Jimi Agbaje an Igbo man?
    If we don’t stop all these tribal and religious differences, Nigeria will never progress.
    At this day and age, an elder statesman like the oba is publicly threatening people to vote or die. That’s really immature. And anyone who supports that is equally immature.
    Ambode is not refuting what the oba said. So, as it stands, I’m voting for Jimi.

    • NJ

      I’m voting for Jimi too.

  • sami

    Can a non Igbo person contest for an elective post in the south east? NO! Are igbos the only non indigenes in Lagos? No! So why would you expect the Oba of Lagos to keep quiet and watch when some pressure groups are conspiring to mortgage this great opportunity for Lagos which has been an opposition state for 16 years just because some groups want a higher stake which they won’t give to others back in their home states? Let us be fair, outside Lagos this cannot happen in any other state. You guys are biting more than you can chew and the consequence is very clear, we are now on the road to losing the privilege we non yorubas enjoy in Lagos.”Igbo person must be deputy governor in Lagos state” when a yoruba man cannot even be councillor in Enugu or Anambra. As for the oba, I expected him to be able to control his emotions as a leader and make these points very clear to the igbo community without issueing any threats. Do not conspire against your host so that the privilege currently being enjoyed that make you people feel at home in Lagos wouldn’t be taken away.

    • NJ

      My dear, what economic contributions have Yorubas brought to Enugu state to be allowed to be councellor there? Thats the big question. Compare the contributions of the Igbos in Lagos to that of Yorubas in Enugu in terms of property, market, banks, the Lagos economy in general. If Yorubas made that much contribution to the Enugu, they would naturally have a stake there. If Igbos withdrew all their money from all Yoruba banks in Nigeria, can you imagine what would happen considering the amount of trade they do? If Igbos withdrew all their properties in Yoruba land, can you imagine what would happen? If Igbos stopped renting their properties to Yoruba people, can you imagine what would happen? Have you been to all the markets in Lagos to see the dialect spoken there? It will make you wonder where the owners of the land are and what they do for a living really. When we talk, let us talk with a bit of care and respect and not blindly. What you have said is just not OK. It will aggravate any Igbo person who reads this. You’re only making the situation worse.

    • Lemmuel Odjay

      This matter is like a two-way street complete with twists and turns, Sami my brother. Lagos is not Ibadan or Akure or just any other city in Nigeria. The history of Lagos is incomplete without the contributions of others who came in either as civil servants or as traders and have lived in the state ever since. Some of these “others” have wedded Lagosians and together sired children who are now in their 60s, 40s etc. who have no wish of relocating to their parents’ states of origin. I have come across many young Igbo, Urhobo, Ijaws for example, who couldn’t pronounce words properly in their parents’ dialect, who would feel like strangers anywhere outside Lagos. Should we then throw them into the lagoon and deny them the opportunity to belong? Abroad, Nigerians born in countries such as Britain, for example, are automatically British citizens without recourse to tribe or nationality of their parents. Is this tradition too much for Nigerians to adopt? After all, it is on record that a Fulani prince from Sokoto, Umoru Altine, became the first ever mayor of Enugu in the 1950s. He was a cattle dealer who paid the price by joining the mainstream of Enugu politics and climbing to its top, thanks to the backing of Nnamdi Azikiwe. Should others be denied such an opportunity in Lagos State? In regards to what the Oba of Lagos was quoted to have said, which the Igbo chiefs present at the Iga Idunganran palace at the time had claimed was a joke, I would advice the Oba to keep a distance from politics and delve more in his traditional duties as the Oba of Lagos. Every man has a right to decide his own destiny whether or not to participate in the political or social affairs in a place of his birth or domicile without hindrance and as long as he has paid the price…

  • the_adviser

    Agbaje is licking his lips waiting for his horse to romp home.

  • liars

    “It is our Lagos…” very funny comment. We know the true owners of Lagos.

    • Lemmuel Odjay

      Who are the true owners of Lagos? Allow me try a guess out of experience. THE TRUE OWNERS OF LAGOS STATE ARE THE TAX PAYERS. The omo oniles dislike intensely the word “tax” and they would pay to have it excised from the dictionary. Revenues are the bloodstream of Lagos, not allocations from crude sold by Nigeria. That makes the Lagos-based tax payer the lord, and since the omo oniles and their baales and obas share in the largesse, it is safe to conclude that the status will remain unchanged. Ekowengele…

