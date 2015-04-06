Anti-Igbo comment: Ambode disowns Oba of Lagos, says, “Every ethnic group safe under me”

Related News

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress in Lagos, Akinwumi Ambode, on Monday said if elected, he would promote the interest of every ethnic groups within the state.

Mr. Ambode, the Lagos APC and the Oba of Lagos, Riliwan Akiolu, have come under fire from Nigerians following a report credited to the Oba that Igbos in Lagos would perish in the lagoon should they fail to vote for Mr. Ambode, his choice for Lagos governorship.

Mr. Ambode is facing stiff opposition from the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Jimi Agbaje, whose party performed well at the March 28 presidential and national assembly elections.

In the heat of hate speech allegation, Mr Ambode, in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES Monday afternoon said every group and ethnic is important to build Lagos.

‎”Every group in Lagos will be safe in my hands as governor,” Mr. Ambode said. “I will not discriminate against any religious or ethnic group. It is our Lagos and we must build it together,” he said.

The former Lagos state accountant-general added that he would be a governor for all.

“In my acceptance speech after the primaries I made this note that I will be a governor for all and Lagos is safe in my hands. I want to build on the foundation of unity, peace and progress and development laid by my predecessors.

“And though tongue and tribe may differ, we stand in brotherhood in Lagos from the smallest ethnic groups to the major ones. We are all stakeholders,” the APC candidate said.