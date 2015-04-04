Rivers Killings: Police begin search for gunmen

The Rivers State Police Command said on Saturday that it has commenced search for gunmen who killed six persons and burnt the house of a politician in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Ahmed Muhammad, said this in Port Harcourt during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Mr. Muhammed, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the gunmen attacked Obrikom and Obor communities killing six persons and injuring two others.

He said they also burnt the house of Vincent Ogbagu, the All Progressives Congress House of Assembly candidate for the local government area.

“At about 7.30 p.m. yesterday (April 3), some unknown armed men invaded Obrikom and Obor communities and went on a shooting spree. They killed six and injured two persons.

“They also set ablaze the house of Vincent Ogbagu, an APC House of Assembly candidate,’’ he said.

Mr. Muhammad said the police had commenced investigation into the incident with a view to bringing its perpetrators to book.

“We appeal to the public to assist in making available, credible information in this respect,’’ he said.

The victims are believed to be supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC. Rivers has witnessed several election-related violence leading to the death of many people since the governor, Chibuike Amaechi, dumped Nigeria’s ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the APC last year.

The PDP won the presidential and national assembly elections in the state on March 28 although the APC has rejected the results alleging electoral irregularities.

(NAN)

  • Victor TC Anyanwu

    The current killings in Rivers State could hardly come as a surprise to any one who had cared about the build-up of political hatred and skirmish in Rivers State since the internal squabble for leadership in the state (old) PDP. The current situation is not different from the war-torn local governments of Borno state, and demands for similar treatment: INEC is expected to similarly refrain from conducting elections in unsafe areas like Ogu/Bolo (Okrika), Abua/Odua and Onelga, pending when security situation improves.

  • Mee Man

    The terrorists in Rivers State will not win – Asari and the likes will soon knew the might of Nigeria under Buhari, the same general that defeated invading Chadian forces and removed the Chad military from Nigeria in 1980, when Buhari was army chief. Too many Rivers States lives had been lost under PDP rule.

  • mike

    The police are making a political statement as if they don’t know that Wike and the pdp are behind the killings.
    If they want peace in Rivers State they should change the INEC REC in the state. This is so as she has been highly compromised, acting out Wike’s script and instructions.
    If they bring a neutral person to conduct the elections, Wike, his police collaborators and his murdering pdp thugs will know that their game is up.

  • obiora

    Jesus Fed Five thousand but Five Thousand are feeding Nigeria Pastors. How can some one tell me they (the pastors) are followers of Jesus. Because They (the Pastors) in Nigeria are opposite of Christ.