CAN, Christian elders praise Jonathan, congratulate Buhari

Buhari TT

The Christian Association of Nigeria and National Christian Elders Forum on Wednesday congratulated the President-Elect and presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Muhammadu Buhari, on his victory in the election.

The two religious organizations, in separate messages, also commended President Goodluck Jonathan for displaying the quality of a true Christian, and for demonstrating a democratic character by conceding defeat.

The President of CAN and Founder of Warri-based Word of Life Bible Church, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, also saluted Nigerians for a peaceful election and called for “harmony between Christians and Muslims in their quest for a prosperous Nigeria”.

While praying for a prosperous future for Nigeria, Mr. Oritsejafor also praised President Jonathan for exhibiting good sportsmanship in conceding defeat to Buhari.

The Secretary of NCEF, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel, in his congratulatory message said, “despite the enormous tension and apprehension that preceded the election, Nigerians have demonstrated political maturity that elections can be won and lost without recourse to violence or acrimony.”

While congratulating Buhari for his victory at the elections, NCEF wished him a successful tenure in office and “joined all Nigerians and indeed the entire world to commend his act of statesmanship, quality Christian and democratic character by his peaceful concession of defeat”.

“It is encouraging to observe that Nigeria is maturing democratically. Today, we celebrate a sitting President, who after conceding defeat at the polls can say, ‘I promised the country free and fair elections. I have kept my word’” Mr. Emmanuel said.

“The sterling Christian and democratic qualities aptly demonstrated by President Jonathan are in line with our objective that democracy must thrive and be firmly rooted in Nigeria. The fruit of democracy is a peaceful, just, fair, and equitable society. These are the pillars upon which we can build a prosperous nation. We shall continue to work to entrench these values in our nation.”

The organization also encouraged all politicians in the country to play politics according to the admonition of Jonathan that “nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any Nigerian.”

  • Umar Nuhu Galadima

    I hope u wil return d 7 Billion bribe to oga Jonah

  • CAN should return also return the #7m they collected from Jonathan.

    • debarim

      Please don’t ever reduce the figures. It is 7 BILLION not million that your post suggested

      • Mistake of facts. It was 7 billion naira Jonathan bribed CAN. He also dished out 12billion to moslem clerics.

        • debarim

          Thanks for the correction, for the sake of history and details.

  • Ken

    Pastor Bosun Emmanuel, we need to be on our guard. The Christian community is very incoherent and disunited. We can’t speak with one voice, yet we complain of marginalisation. We must grow up.

    • Bidemi Lukman

      These two guys (Ayo and Emmanuel) are embarassement to Christendom. This same Bosun after leaving National Conference perhabs, with Ghana Must Go, demonised APC and urged Christains not to vote APC. He went futher to intentionally misquote wikipaedia just to create hatred for Islam and APC.

      I see Chirstains comming to denounce these guys (Ayo inclusive). Both of them were mentioned by Pastor Dikwa as those that collected N7b from Jona.

      Bosun Emmanuel lacks intergrity and honor to have congratulated a presidential candidate of “MuslimBrotherhood”

      • Ken

        That is a lie! They are heroes! Christians would regret their actions soon. Bosun has warned us. Sent from my BlackBerry wireless device from MTN

        • Ade

          Fake Pastor Bosun can never be a hero. He is the Christian version of Malam shekau of boko haram fame. Real Christians don’t lie. Pastor bosun messages are full of lies. in one of his messages, he claimed IBB gave 20 billion dollars to OIC in 1986. How much was the total revenue of Nigeria in 1986 when oil price was 7 dollars per barrel? Real pastors don’t use religion for political opportunism. They don’t incite one religion against the other. Pastor Bosun is like Joseph Kony of The Lord Resistance Army of Uganda who has been killing their fellow country men in the name of defending the 10 commandments. From pastor bosun hate messages, I think he can kill if had access to weapons. He is a disgrace to who a pastor should be. He is the PDP pastor who has sold his soul to the filthy lucre. He is out to make a Rwanda out of Nigeria. I will advise him to repent and re dedicate his life to Jesus before it is too late.

        • Bidemi Lukman

          Fine, they are heroes. How come they have to stoop so low to congratulate President Elect through the “MuslimBrotherhood” pary.

          If Bosun is a man of Intergrity, he should still maintain his stand and never to be identified with “Muslim Fanatic” who emerged as president elect. We are in a democratic setting where you can air your opinion if you believe it is right. I expect him to sound another warning to Christains as Buhari emerge.

          The problem in Nigeria is not “Leadership” but “Followership”. When the Leader are sinking, the followers, seeing clearly that there is deanger, would prefare to sink along with the leaders.

  • Advocate

    jonathan gave CAN seven billion naira for nothing. ayo should be investigated

    • Bidemi Lukman

      and jailed

  • Africa

    This thieving pastor has done more damage than good to the body represents. The way people perceive the so-called men of God has changed forever. Businessmen masquerading as prophets.. we can see through your deceits now.

  • tundemash

    Instead of Ayo Kanye West Oritsejafor and the religious bigot Bosun Emmanuel to return the dollar bribe as they didn’t deliver the required votes, they are busy playing to the gallery. I thought they said thieves have honour among themselves ?

    • Sincerely Yours

      There is no honour amongst thieves.

  • Passionate about Nigeria

    Pastor Bosun, we leave you to God. The damage your incendiary message did to families, communities and the nation at large tearing us all apart pitting Christians against Christians, Muslims against Christians spreading hatred , fear and all things un-Christ-like well, I leave you to God. Orishejafor ditto you. Shimei leaders coming to beg David after Absalom has been killed. May God have mercy on you both.

  • Du Covenant

    Disclaimer, ‘as a christain’. These are a bunch of hypocrites and God almighty will punish them one by one. Now that the
    Nigerian masses have spoken loud and clear the truth is laid bare. I promise GMB President elect of the FRN will keep these cockroaches from corridors of power. Nigeria is neither a christian nor a moslem country and religion must be kept out of politics. The two are a very dangerous mix. Sensble countries have seperated them with resounding results. God help us!..

  • Ade

    Pastor bosun Emmanuel, I don’t understand you again. Why are you congratulating buhari.? this is hypocrisy of the highest order. You made a video and CD message last year distributed all over the country warning Christians not to vote for APC because it is an Islamic party that is out to make Nigeria like Turkey in the next 20 years. You also warned Christians not to vote for any Christian candidate nominated by APC gubernatorial candidate in Lagos state because APC is an Islamic party. In your widely circulated video, you showed a footage where 500 villagers were burnt to death in Dogo Nawa, plateau state by Muslims. You also said we will experience the same thing in yoruba land. Pastor, I live in plateau state and I am conversant with the crisis in plateau state. The killing video footage you showed in your video was a retaliatory attack by Fulani on berom who had killed 150 fulanis and dumped their bodies inside a well in a village called kuru Jenta, on the way to jos air port. Pastor, there was also an incident in 2011 in a place called rukuba where berom youth set ablaze many vehicles occupied by Hausa faithfuls who had come to their praying ground for ileya festival. In those vehicles were Hausa women and children. They were completely burnt. As if that was not enough, the berom youth also turned cannibals when they began to cut and eat the flesh of their victims in public glare. Pastor, there is a village called heipang also on the way to Jos airport where over 100 hausas were killed and dumped in a well by berom in 2001. The atrocities in plateau state which are highly condemable are perpetrated by both fulanis and berom who appear to have no regard for sanctity of human lives. the crisis in plateau state is between berom and fulanis. It just happens that berom are mostly Christians and fulanis are mainly Muslims. Pastor, you demonstrated partiality and act of religious manipulation by showing the video of villagers killed by fulanis without showing that of fulanis killed by berom. This is ungodly. The God of the bible is God of justice. The CD you made created so much hatred that almost turned christiians against Muslims and make a Rwanda out of Nigeria. Pastor, a man of God must not be an agent of destabilization. A man of God should not manipulate religion for political gains. We thank our master Jesus who made sure that your propaganda failed woefully. With the election of Muhammadu Buhari by Christians, muslims, animists and atheists, the use of religion by politicians and food is ready pastors and imams in a multi religious country like Nigeria is dead in Jesus name.

    • Jika

      May God in His infinite mercy reward you for saying it as it is.All those who truly believe in God,must treat all fellow humans with respect,dignity and tolerance.We must preach love,peace and unity every time and,at all times.

    • Bidemi Lukman

      Bros, maty God bless you for saying the truth. Never refer to Bosun as a man of God. He did what he did because of money

  • zacchaeus Akinleye

    Pastor Bosun’s falsehood and hate messages was designed to mislead gullible Nigerians, and goad bigoted Christians to vote Jonathan despite his severe handicap to fight corruption and several of the nation’s ills. The spirited efforts of PFN and CAN, bankrolled by Jonathan’s filthy lucre amounted to exercise in futility as their candidate was mauled by the one approved of God to bring change to the land because the masses are now wary of the wolves in sheep’s clothing. Believers in this land should watch out for the multitude of false prophets parading the land spewing mega-errors about true Christianity with their obsession with prosperity and win-at-all-cost disposition. Buhari’s triumph has demonstrated that a man’s life does not consist in an abundance of possessions, which is the central theme of the Lord’s message to his followers.

  • Khadijah D.

    Abegi…. Hmmm…. Would the CAN President, Pastor Oritsejafor change Jonathan’s portrait in his office to President Muhammadu Buhari’s pic as the new President?

    *Just asking*

    • progress

      He has no choice. Na dole!

    • Abdulazeez Oyibo

      Why are you fishing in the forest?

  • Dan maikoko

    GEJ was doing all the wrong things to get elected. Take the state of roads in Nigeria, if he were to repair all federal roads his campaign would have reach far more people. Don’t build any new road, simply repair the existing ones. With 7 billion naira every year and at say 2 million naira of repairs per kilometer, he would have fixed 3500Km of federal roads. That is Lagos to Maiduguri, PH to Sokoto and everything in-between every year for 6 years!

  • Akanji92

    Hope hate preacher Pastor Bosun Emmanuel and Jonathan’s Chief pastoral campaigner, Oritsajefor learnt their lessons. Religious leaders should always be seen to be neutral, even if they have hidden preferences. This was demonstrated by Pastor Adeboye, Kaigama, Sultan Abubakar, etc.

  • Akanji92

    Nigerian Christians ensure you do not fall into the snare of hate pastors like Bosun Emmanuel, Ayo Oritsajefor, Godsday Orubebe. Muslims avoid such Muslim preachers like Bosun, Ayo and Orubebe

  • progress

    Pastor Bosun , The Prophet of Division ,Propaganda and lies . May God Forgive us all!

    • Bidemi Lukman

      Has he repented? He would never be forgiven by God and N9gerians except he repents

  • courage ize

    Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, and Pastor Bosun Emmanuel, may the Lord continue to bless, strenghtens and guide you in God’s work you are doing. Please never mind which ever comments made against you, for the good Lord is your strength. He, i say will see you through in Jesus name, never cease to inform us, for information is power!

  • Soblessed

    Jonathan is not an example of a practicing Christian. He was a corrupt thief. As for his relinquishing of power, he had no choice for that matter. It was that or Hague period.

    • THE LAW

      so what could have been the best option for Jonathan as a Christian if he did not gracefully accept an election’s result that truly reflect majority Nigerian’s wish?

  • Malik Isah

    CAN,thank you o, on behalf of GMB,u hear!

  • Benny Hills

    “I promised the country free and fair elections. I have kept my word” Not exactly! Did you not also promise free and fair election in Ekiti and Osun? Truth is, the Eagle eyes of the world especially the US, EU and UK, the tact of APC and the resilience of Nigerian voters made the ‘free and fair’ election possible. Left to Jonathan and PDP, the thugs and soldier would have over-run Nigerians, a taste of which was seen in some states such as Rivers, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Edo despite. I know the president deserves commendation but it should not be taken too far.

  • Abdulazeez Oyibo

    Alhamdulilah! After closing the gates of hell.

    • Progress

      Do you mind those Pharisses? God of men and men of gods masqurading as men of God

  • DecodeDaRiddle

    There is a special place in hell for those who tried to open it on Nigerians. The same mouth they used to pray turned into instument of hate and division ll because of money. I pray this day, the healing of the nation shall happen right before their eyes and they shall seek repentance which only God can grant.

  • SAM .A

    Oritsajefor and his CAN must go & refund their N7 billion first , apologise to Pastor Kallamu Musa and confess their sins to God . They can then congratulate President Buhari.
    Nigerians welcome to the Country of PHARISEES & SADDUCEES , they have all started testing the waters for their hypocracy &syncophancy

  • Bumsy

    CAN, CAN, CAN you have a responsibility to start mending the fence that Bosun Emmanuel destroyed with his video on the islamisation of Nigeria by APC. You are men of God and should be seen from that perspective. in your revered position you should not divide the body of Christ.

    • Progress

      Fr Mbaka, Bishop Onaiyekan, Onigbogi, Kukah are there to represent xtians interest with GMB/Osinbajo! We do not need CAN or Oyedepo or Adeboye or Bakare!

  • Sammie

    Touch not my anointed is what the holy book says. Christian seek no yet repose, watch and pray.

    • Ade

      The anointed of The Lord does not lie. Pastor Bosun Emmanuel is a liar. He is a political pastor and hate preacher.

  • Progress

    The de facto leader of christians in Nigeria now is FR. MBAKA!
    Check the votes from Ibafo and where Redeem Chruch is located and see that Pastor Osinbajo did not enjoy large support there, that is, many voted against their own! That coconut head one being probe in UK for money laudering forced the TRUE GOD to open gate of bliss on those that support GMB and Osinbajo. Pastors indeed but definitely not of Jesus Christ