CAN, Christian elders praise Jonathan, congratulate Buhari

The Christian Association of Nigeria and National Christian Elders Forum on Wednesday congratulated the President-Elect and presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Muhammadu Buhari, on his victory in the election.

The two religious organizations, in separate messages, also commended President Goodluck Jonathan for displaying the quality of a true Christian, and for demonstrating a democratic character by conceding defeat.

The President of CAN and Founder of Warri-based Word of Life Bible Church, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, also saluted Nigerians for a peaceful election and called for “harmony between Christians and Muslims in their quest for a prosperous Nigeria”.

While praying for a prosperous future for Nigeria, Mr. Oritsejafor also praised President Jonathan for exhibiting good sportsmanship in conceding defeat to Buhari.

The Secretary of NCEF, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel, in his congratulatory message said, “despite the enormous tension and apprehension that preceded the election, Nigerians have demonstrated political maturity that elections can be won and lost without recourse to violence or acrimony.”

While congratulating Buhari for his victory at the elections, NCEF wished him a successful tenure in office and “joined all Nigerians and indeed the entire world to commend his act of statesmanship, quality Christian and democratic character by his peaceful concession of defeat”.

“It is encouraging to observe that Nigeria is maturing democratically. Today, we celebrate a sitting President, who after conceding defeat at the polls can say, ‘I promised the country free and fair elections. I have kept my word’” Mr. Emmanuel said.

“The sterling Christian and democratic qualities aptly demonstrated by President Jonathan are in line with our objective that democracy must thrive and be firmly rooted in Nigeria. The fruit of democracy is a peaceful, just, fair, and equitable society. These are the pillars upon which we can build a prosperous nation. We shall continue to work to entrench these values in our nation.”

The organization also encouraged all politicians in the country to play politics according to the admonition of Jonathan that “nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any Nigerian.”