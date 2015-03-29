INEC begins final collation of presidential results Monday

Lagosians queuing up to vote in the rain on March 28
The final collation of results for the presidential and National Assembly elections will commence at the INEC National Collation Centre, Abuja, by 12 noon on Monday.

This was announced by the INEC Deputy Director, Publicity, Nick Dazang, while speaking on a programme on the African Independent Television Sunday night.

He said collation of results is currently at the various levels in all the states and that results from only two states could be said to have come in.

Mr. Dazang said the Commission took the decision to commence collation on Monday at a meeting its officials held shortly after its chairman, Attahiru Jega, briefed the press.

The presidential elections is seen as a two-horse race between President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

  • burning spear

    APC Will Reject The Election Results. – Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to reject the election result warned against any attempt to tamper with the results of the elections that were concluded.
    nationwide on Saturday, saying Nigerians have voted peacefully and massively and they know who they have voted for. The sore losers Nigerian limited

    • Seyi

      PDP man so you already know the result? Are you INEC?

    • famaks

      BeWare of dangers of disappointment, the man you want to risk it all for lived 16 years! inside state houses in various capacities and has enjoyed the best Nigeria can offer, no need to manipulate result, jeg is trailing far behind even if he got 100% of registered vote in SE and SS

  • AFRICANER

    I Respond again:

    “What ancient Greece did in six centuries, Canada and the United States have done in two centuries. If you do not understand how and why they did it, you will continue to deploy psychologically-comforting excuses for your country’s delay in entering civilisation, Nigeria is in the 17th century, at least three centuries behind, and you sit down in Lagos and Abuja parroting that refrain: Rome was not built in a day”. – Pius Adesanmi

    This is one of those rare pieces, where I not only agree with the premises, but the conclusions as well, yet, I have a complain. I have not been very happy with my brother Adesanmi of late. I have faulted him on a range of issues, of which I will not go into those right now; most of my concerns can be seen in the commentary sections on his inputs, here, and at Sahara Reporters.

    I fully agree that Nigeria needs a renaissance of the mind, as Adesanmi eloquently elucidated here. I also agree that the small things should not be overlooked. However, the metamorphosis, or profound change in form, from one stage to the next, such as from the caterpillar to the pupa and from the pupa to the adult butterfly, for Nigeria, must start with a caterpillar, not tanks. Therefore, my friend should focus on big things, not little ones.
    Change is very complex, and it is a vector quantity, which has both magnitude and direction.

    In my opinion, Nigeria needs a complete metamorphosis, which will involve change in form, structure, and substance. Adesanmi states that “You see, America and Canada and Western Europe self-describe as the direct heirs to the civilisation of Ancient Greece. I am a student of the history, literatures, and cultures of Ancient Greece and Ancient Rome. The highest point of the civilisation of ancient Greece was the emergence of the city state, notably Athens, which evolved institutions, democracy, trade, government and politics for the Western tradition”, In other words, these western countries could be said to be hemimetabolous, development proceeded in repeated stages of growth; the juvenile forms closely resemble the mature. The differences between Athens and Canada, are only in proportions.

    Nigeria needs to first, become a democracy, it needs restructuring, and a complete change, not small ends. You can’t embrace Canada, at the same time that you’re pushing a former military dictator on your country, that is absurd. Right now, we have in the back-drop: massacres, missing persons from military attacks, and you have shown no curiosity as to their whereabouts, Nnamdi Kanu, and his parents, the Shiite leader El Zakzaki, and his wife. This regime has been committing atrocities so big that it’s worrisome any one would be pushing small ends at this time.