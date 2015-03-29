INEC begins final collation of presidential results Monday

Related News

The final collation of results for the presidential and National Assembly elections will commence at the INEC National Collation Centre, Abuja, by 12 noon on Monday.

This was announced by the INEC Deputy Director, Publicity, Nick Dazang, while speaking on a programme on the African Independent Television Sunday night.

He said collation of results is currently at the various levels in all the states and that results from only two states could be said to have come in.

Mr. Dazang said the Commission took the decision to commence collation on Monday at a meeting its officials held shortly after its chairman, Attahiru Jega, briefed the press.

The presidential elections is seen as a two-horse race between President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC.