Court lifts ban on Abalaka’s HIV vaccines

A Federal High Court in Makurdi on Friday lifted a government ban on the use of HIV vaccines produced by a Nigerian doctor, Jeremiah Abalaka.

The court, presided over by Justice Binta Nyako, also restrained the Federal Government and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, from further interfering with the use of the vaccines.

Mr. Abalaka, an Abuja-based medical practitioner, had challenged NAFDAC for banning him from using the vaccines he discovered in 1999 for the treatment and prevention of the deal Human Immuno Deficiency Virus, HIV.

The therapy, which generated controversy for years in Nigeria, was banned by the Obasanjo administration.

Joined in the suit were the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Attorney General of the Federation.

Testifying before the court, Mr. Abalaka, who also called three witnesses, said he discovered a recipe to turn the virus in the infected blood of HIV infected person into both preventive and curative vaccines.

He said he applied for the patent of the discovery and was granted on July 22, 1999.

“I wrote to health institutions and authorities in Nigeria to draw their attention to the discovery to collaborate with me to test and confirm the breakthrough,” the doctor said. “This was in order to bring succour to sufferers of HIV but the letters were ignored.’’

Mr. Abalaka said the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, NIPRD, took him up on the discovery and confirmed the potency of the drugs.

“This was done through a report on Feb 28, 2000, but the Federal Government discontinued further collaboration with me and the institute,” he told the court.

He disclosed that various agencies of federal government, including its hospitals, had purchased the vaccines from him and applied them on their own patients who had HIV and many were cured.

“When the FG discovered that the vaccines were potent, it sent agents to me with the sum of N10million for the breakthrough to be announced in Atlanta Georgia, USA, but I refused,” Mr. Abalaka said.

Mr. Abalaka said his vaccines were then banned from being used for the treatment of HIV epidemic in Nigeria by NAFDAC.

His counsel, Mr. Paul Omale, had urged the court to determine whether the defendants had justified their banning the vaccines and “sentence about 3.5 million Nigerians to death’’ while there was effective and safe vaccines to cure them.

Mr. Omale further urged the court to determine whether the defendants had shown any harmful side effect of the vaccines.

Counsel to the defendants, Uche Ezekwesili, however, abandoned their plea as he could not call witnesses to justify the ban.

Delivering the landmark judgment, Justice Nyako said since there was no cure yet for HIV, it was only fair for the defendants to have allowed the plaintiff to use the vaccines on infected persons with their consent.
  • Leslie

    To God be the glory on this one.It’s possible that international drug manufacturers bribed the OBJ’s govt to silence this Nigerian hero.This is a step in the right direction.

  • mfon

    in a nation where toothpick,matches,Biro pen,shoes,wrist watches and
    even condoms are imported, who then will believe that the cure for HIV
    could come from same insane Clim.
    A prophet has no honor in his home
    town. Pls doctor, if the Nigeria Government does not believe you or
    accept your claim, why not practice your trade at the newly created
    ISLAMIC CALIPHATE

  • onuigbo

    This is a tragic decision by the judge Mrs Nanyiok. She should have sought outside professional scientific advice before her ruling or if she was so sure of the efficacy of the medication, she would have asked the inventor to be infected with the aids virus and then be treated with his medicine. She may not have known the gravity of her ruling in a country where the knowledge and application of scientific knowledge is almost non existent, where people believe more on prayer and voodoo cure is mostly accepted. ,

    • Omo Akin

      It appears you did not understand this report. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research & Development confirmed the potency as per this report. The Govt agencies and hospitals had purchased and used the vaccine. Things took a different turn when the doctor refused to accept 10 million naira for the breakthrough to be announced in Atlanta. Looks like some people in Government want to pay-off the inventor and then get the pharmaceutical giants in USA to produce and market at which point the doctor would only have the 10 million naira while the others smile to the banks with billions of dollars. I graduated from Ife and I know that Ife has been producing advanced pharmacy degrees for over 3 decades. The problem with Nigeria is leadership. Talents abound in Nigeria in every field of endeavor.

    • solomon

      Did u called this tragic decision? Propbably u did not know when the whole episode started, even if it i like that but a nigerian is so sure of what he is doing, government wanted to take over from him yet u are still doubting this ground breaking effort. However, the curtailment of EBOLA should tell you that Nigerians are capable of finding solutions to some serious issues only if the people in power would allow. Imagine this, why would a president wanted to sell out a major breakthrough in his own country? was he not happy for the success? or were some vicious people advising the president wrongly as that time? where was the health minister then? My brother the Judge did the best for a nigerian let us celebrate our own and pray along with him for global breakthrough. Am waiting for global declaration of acceptance of this drug i shall be the happiest man for being a NIGERIAN. thanks

  • wilson

    Knowledge is from God as the author and He gives to everyone to develop, impact positively and so the Nigerian Doctor should be commended first for the discovery although he is one among others who have made such breakthrough. To every problems there are solutions if well research through the inspiration of God. The judge should not be blame as he has carefully inserted such words as “consent of the affected person”. Must we continue to let our people keep dying while waiting for what most dependable nations are yet to come our rescue. Let EBOLA issue serve as a case study on why Nigeria scientists, doctors and the likes should take up the challenge. Most HIV patient are infected not just through sex but other measures as preached.

  • Galare I. N

    Ebola drugs can be tested on africans without following d new drug trial procedures but Dr Abalaka’s own cant because he is a black man. We know the multi national pharmaceutical companies will frustrate any attempt to obstruct their ART vaccine dollars.

  • Mimi Tina

  • Ette

    Why is our nation like this. How could they have banned this laudable efforts because the inventor refused the bribe of N10m for the discovery to be announced in a foreign land. Government should tell NIGERIANS which foreign pharmaceutical company championed this fraud of stealing the efforts of a Nigerian. This case took too long to be decided but it is better to be late than never. Mr Abalaka should be compensated and is hereby encouraged to push ahead. May his success shame those who attempted to steal his efforts.

  • Seun M

    Black leaders, the most useless leaders i ever seen. They love to be called slaves, and they are slaves to these white leaders,

  • Dan maikoko

    Disease management is the secret. Diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cancer, kidney disease, mental illness… and the list goes on yet all have no cure only management. The big pharma and the medical doctors dont want you dead and dont want you healthy cause in both cases they dont make money off you. Of what use is medical science if common diseases like AIDS and Cancer have no cure in some cases for over a hundred years of research?

  • Olutola

    We as a people need to war against this evil oligarchs that wants to use ethnicity and religion to decimate us. Look at how Nigeria dealt with Ebola without intervention from USA. If Govt had been serious HIV may have been a thing of the past and companies like Fidson, Emzor, Neimeth partnering with Dr Abalaka would have made money and name for Nigeria and provide jobs to Nigerians. next year please use your vote wisely and campaign for the candidate of your choice including those who do not have money but are sincere, contribute towards their success. Time for change is here.

