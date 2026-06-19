The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has commended the University of Benin (UNIBEN) for its proposed ₦100 billion Trust Development Fund (UNIBEN-TDF), describing the initiative as a “bold and laudable” step toward sustainable funding for tertiary education.

Mr Alausa expressed his support during a courtesy visit by the university’s delegation, led by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Shuaib Umaru, to formally brief him on the forthcoming launch of the fund.

Other members of the delegation included the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) for the UNIBEN-TDF, Osagie Ize-Iyamu; the Vice-Chancellor, Edoba Omoregie, and the university’s Public Relations Officer, Benedicta Ehanire.

The minister lauded the university management for the initiative, noting that it aligns with his earlier challenge to vice-chancellors to mobilise alums and other stakeholders to support the sustainable development of tertiary institutions.

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“The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Omoregie, took on the minister’s challenge to mobilise alumni and other stakeholders to support their various universities for sustainable development,” Mr Ize-Iyamu explained during the presentation.

Mr Alausa, who pledged to attend the launch, further urged the university leadership to invite other pro-chancellors and vice-chancellors nationwide to witness the rollout.

Speaking on behalf of the Governing Council, Mr Umaru appreciated the minister for his ongoing efforts to transform Nigeria’s education sector.

“This project has the support of the University of Benin Governing Council, and your presence will be a great boost to the initiative,” Mr Umaru, a professor, said.

The UNIBEN-TDF was incorporated as a not-for-profit, non-political body by the Corporate Affairs Commission in June 2025. It aims to mobilise resources from alums and private partners to support capital and academic projects, ensuring long-term financial resilience for the institution.