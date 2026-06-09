The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), National Assembly Chapter, has distanced itself from Tuesday’s protest by a group of individuals who claimed to be federal legislature workers and accused management of neglecting staff welfare.

The protesters had staged a demonstration within the National Assembly complex, chanting “Solidarity Forever” and demanding the implementation of the national minimum wage, payment of outstanding allowances, salary adjustments and improved welfare packages for workers.

They alleged that repeated complaints over unpaid entitlements, salary irregularities and welfare concerns had yielded little result, forcing them to take their grievances public.

However, PASAN swiftly dissociated itself from the protest, describing it as unauthorised and insisting that the organisers neither represent the union nor have the legitimacy to speak on behalf of parliamentary workers.

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PASAN is a union representing employees of legislative bodies across Nigeria. This includes staff at the National Assembly, the National Assembly Service Commission, State Houses of Assembly, and associated legislative commissions.

In a statement titled “Rejoinder and Disclaimer on the Purported Protest by a Group Styling Itself as Concerned Staff,” the Acting Chairman of PASAN, National Assembly Chapter, Mathias Obaje, said the union did not approve, endorse or support the protest.

“The Union wishes to categorically state that the said protest was neither authorised, endorsed, nor supported by PASAN at any level,” Mr Obaje said.

“Consequently, the actions, statements and representations made by the group do not reflect the position, objectives or aspirations of PASAN and its members.”

PASAN further disclosed that the key promoters of the protest are no longer recognised members of the association, having been suspended by the union’s National Executive Council (NEC).

According to the statement, the suspension was approved during a duly constituted NEC meeting held in Bauchi State.

The union stated that the affected individuals, therefore, lack the authority to act or make representations on behalf of PASAN.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the principal actors and promoters of the said protest are no longer recognised members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, having been duly suspended from the Union by the National Executive Council,” the statement said.

“As a result of their suspension, they lack the authority, capacity, or legitimacy to act, speak, or make representations on behalf of PASAN or its members.”

While reaffirming its commitment to protecting workers’ welfare, PASAN commended the management of the National Assembly for its ongoing efforts to improve staff welfare and working conditions.

The union said management has consistently demonstrated a willingness to address workers’ concerns through dialogue and established institutional channels.

It added that it remains committed to constructive engagement and advocacy on behalf of its members rather than actions capable of disrupting activities within the legislature.

The association also urged workers to remain calm, law-abiding and focused on their official responsibilities.

PASAN further assured the management of its continued cooperation in maintaining industrial peace and institutional stability while pursuing improved welfare for workers.

A recurring dispute

Tuesday’s development is not the first time PASAN has publicly distanced itself from welfare-related protests involving workers of the National Assembly.

In October 2025, the union similarly disowned a planned protest by a group operating under the name “Concerned PASAN Members.”

The group had threatened to stage a demonstration and picket the National Assembly complex when lawmakers resumed from their annual recess.

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In a petition submitted ahead of the planned action, the group accused the management of neglecting workers’ welfare and failing to implement several financial benefits, including a 40 per cent consolidated peculiar allowance, rent subsidies, salary adjustments and the national minimum wage.

The threat prompted the National Assembly management to issue a warning against any attempt to disrupt legislative activities.

In a circular issued on behalf of the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, the Director of Human Resources and Staff Development, Essien Essien, warned that workers who participated in any unauthorised protest would face disciplinary action.

At the time, PASAN also distanced itself from the planned demonstration and advised workers to remain at their duty posts while discussions with management continued.