The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has inducted the newly appointed ambassadors and high commissioners-designate as part of efforts to prepare them for diplomatic postings.

The induction, according to the ministry, is aimed at strengthening the envoys’ understanding of Nigeria’s foreign policy direction and diplomatic practice.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said the induction ceremony was also intended to explain the foreign missions’ administration, consular duties, and the government’s expectations.

The newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, said the selection of the new appointees reflected President Bola Tinubu’s confidence in them.

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She urged the envoys to promote Nigeria’s national interests in line with the administration’s foreign policy thrust, anchored on the 4Ds:

Democracy, Development, Demography and Diaspora.

She also emphasised the importance of “economic diplomacy, attracting foreign direct investment, promoting trade and tourism, and supporting Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda. She also emphasised the importance of consular responsibility.”

She said the diplomats would serve as Nigeria’s “face and voice” abroad, adding that their conduct would significantly influence international perception of the country.

According to the statement, the minister also “emphasised the importance of consular responsibility, stating that Nigerians in the diaspora must feel the presence, responsiveness, and protection of their government through Nigerian missions abroad, and added that prompt consular services, effective crisis response, and sustained engagement with Nigerian communities must remain central to mission activities.”

PREMIUM TIMES reports that President Bola Tinubu approved the posting of 65 diplomats in March.

The president approved the posting of 31 career diplomats and 34 non-career diplomats two years after he recalled the previous ambassadors, which included 41 non-career and 42 career diplomats, in September 2023.

The nomination of the new ambassadors was announced last December, amidst intense antagonism from the US over allegations of Christian genocide.

According to Mrs Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the new ambassadors must strengthen consular engagement and ensure that Nigerians in the diaspora experience effective protection and responsiveness from their missions.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s spokesperson previously noted that 33 of the 65 appointees have received formal approval from their host countries and would resume duty after induction.

The 32 other ambassador-designates are awaiting agreement, the official letter granted by the host country after vetting.

“Thirty-three ambassadors have now secured agreements from host countries,” Mr Ebienfa said, indicating a significant step forward in Nigeria’s efforts to fully re-establish its diplomatic missions abroad.