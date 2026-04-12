Nigeria’s youth handball teams underlined their regional dominance with a historic double triumph at the IHF Trophy Africa Zone 3 Phase, defeating their opponents convincingly in both finals on Saturday in Lomé, Togo.

The Nigerian Under-18 side delivered a commanding display to overpower Côte d’Ivoire 32–19, sealing the title with authority. The team, coached by Abdulhakim Yakubu, controlled proceedings from start to finish, combining disciplined defence with fluid attacking play to overwhelm their opponents.

Their triumph capped an impressive campaign that included a dominant 42–22 semi-final victory over Ghana, a performance that highlighted their consistency and growing reputation as one of the strongest youth teams in the region.

In the Under-20 category, Nigeria completed the double with a 39–29 victory over Benin in the final. Coached by David Emmanuel, the team showed attacking efficiency and composure to secure a comfortable win and lift the second trophy for the country.

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The Under-20 side’s path to the title was more hard-fought. They edged past Ghana 21–19 in a tense semi-final clash, holding their nerve in the closing stages. Goalkeeper Attahiru Sahabi emerged as the hero of that encounter, earning Man of the Match honours after a series of crucial saves that proved decisive.

Saturday’s victories confirm Nigeria’s dominance in the Zone 3 competition and mark a successful defence of their regional standing in youth handball. More importantly, both teams have now qualified for the continental phase of the IHF Trophy, where they will face top sides from across Africa.

The double success reflects sustained efforts by the National Sports Commission to strengthen grassroots development in Nigerian handball, with increasing emphasis on youth structures and competitive exposure.

As the teams prepare for the continental stage, expectations will be high that they can translate their regional superiority into broader African success.