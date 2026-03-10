The police in Anambra have urged conveners of a planned protest against incessant power outages in the state to adopt dialogue with the FirstPower Electricity Distribution Company Ltd rather than resorting to protest.

The police spokesperson in Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga, made the call in a statement on Monday in Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Electricity Consumers Rights Initiative and the Electricity Consumers Rights Network have planned a protest in Anambra on 14 March over an epileptic power supply and alleged overestimation of billing by FirstPower.

The police said the protest may be hijacked by unscrupulous people and used to disrupt public order.

The electricity stakeholders said the protest was aimed at drawing the state government’s attention to the plight of Anambra residents.

“The Anambra Police Command today held an hour-long meeting at the Command Headquarters, Awka, with organisers of a planned protest over persistent electricity failure, alleged overestimated billing, and other related complaints tagged ‘Enough Is Enough.’

“During the discussion, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Ibrahim Ezekiel, acknowledged the concerns raised by the group regarding electricity supply and billing issues in the state.

“He urged the organisers to adopt constructive dialogue and engagement with the relevant authorities responsible for electricity regulation and distribution, rather than resorting to street protests that may disrupt public order,” he said.

The command emphasised the importance of peaceful, lawful channels for addressing grievances and encouraged stakeholders to pursue institutional means to resolve issues affecting residents.

The command also reassured the public of its commitment to maintaining law and order while promoting peaceful engagement between citizens and relevant authorities.

NAN reports that the electricity consumers’ group, led by Osita Obi, is demanding an immediate improvement in electricity supply across the state.

They are also demanding an end to estimated billing, the urgent installation of prepaid meters for all electricity consumers and immediate stoppage of the electricity band tariff regime.

