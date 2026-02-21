A man at Kutunku I/Primary School polling unit in Kutunku Ward, Gwagwalada Area Council, has alleged that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) engaged in vote‑buying in the ongoing Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections.

In a video posted by News Central TV on their X account, the man claimed he was offered money in exchange for his vote.

He also said he was not ordinarily in the area but had returned specifically to take part in the election.

“We thank God for the process. I no get (have no) plan to do any election this year. But because of Usman, they made me come here,” he said in the video.

The man mentioned Usman, whose surname was not clear, alongside another individual, whose name was not clear in the video, suggesting they were involved in the bribery.

He claimed that voters supporting Usman would receive N5,000, while the PDP was offering N2,000.

“If you vote for Usman, them go (they will) give you 5k (N5,000), if you vote for PDP, they go give you 2k (N2,000), some dey no dey (will not) give N5,” he noted in the video.

When asked whether he cared about the money or voted for other reasons, he replied, “Nothing concerns me with their money, I just want to vote for them. I get joy from them”.

If verified, the allegation would amount to electoral malpractice, which is prohibited under Nigerian law.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies had yet to respond to the claim at the time of filing this report.

Chairmanship candidates

In the Gwagwalada Area Council, the All Progressives Congress (APC) fielded Yahaya Shehu as its candidate. Shehu, a local community leader and experienced party organiser, campaigned on continuity and grassroots development.

The PDP candidate, Mohammed Kasim, focused his campaign on community welfare, women’s empowerment, improvements in healthcare, and expanded educational opportunities.

In Abaji, the APC presented Umar Abdullahi, the incumbent chairman, seeking re‑election. Mr Abdullahi, who has a background in local commerce and agro‑trade, emphasised the continuation of ongoing projects in schools and markets.

Sokodabo Bilyaminu, the PDP candidate, has roots in grassroots mobilisation and youth advocacy, promising rural infrastructure and primary healthcare improvements.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Mohammed Ibrahim, campaigned on community-driven engagement and local empowerment initiatives.

In Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), its Chairperson, Christopher Maikalangu of the APC, is seeking a second term. Mr Maikalangu, who was first elected on the PDP platform in 2022 before defecting to the APC in 2025, benefited from the withdrawal of the PDP candidate, Zadna Dantani, who threw his support behind him.