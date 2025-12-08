Yusuf Dantalle has been re-elected as the Chairperson of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) to steer the affairs of the council for another two-year term.

Mr Dantalle was re-elected during the IPAC National Executive Committee (NEC) election, which took place on Monday at the IPAC Secretariat in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IPAC is the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria.

NAN also reports that Mr Dantalle is the national chairperson of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The Deputy National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Zainab Ibrahim, emerged as the deputy national Chairperson of IPAC.

Mr Dantalle’s return as IPAC Chair followed a unanimous vote after Kenneth Udeze of the Action Alliance—his only opponent—stepped down.

Other elected officers were: Maxwell Mgbudem, national secretary; Maryam Garba, deputy national secretary, and Dipo Olayoku, national treasurer.

While Chinyere Kalu was elected national organising secretary, Umar Mohammed, national financial secretary; Martins Egbeola, national publicity secretary, and Obed Agu, national legal adviser.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Dantalle said the election demonstrated that political parties could conduct free, fair, credible, transparent, and peaceful elections.

He said the peaceful election reflected their collective commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democratic culture.

He noted that the votes affirmed the continuity of the programmes, projects, and reforms he initiated two years ago when he was first entrusted with leadership in December 2023.

“This victory is for sustainable democracy and development, representing our collective triumph and renewed hope for a stronger, brighter, and more progressive Inter-Party Advisory Council,” he said.

He commended INEC officials for monitoring the election despite their demanding schedules, adding that he sincerely valued their consistent support in strengthening Nigeria’s democratic processes.

Mr Dantalle added that IPAC would continue to grow stronger as it works with citizens and stakeholders to build a united, inclusive, equitable, and resilient democratic nation for all.

He congratulated all political party leaders on a successful election and thanked them for their unwavering dedication to strengthening democracy.

“With your support, the last two years were impactful; and with sustained collaboration, the next two years will be remarkable as we prepare for the 2027 elections,” he added.

(NAN)