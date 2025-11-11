The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, says no fewer than 20 million Nigerians still lack access to internet services.

Mr Tijani made this known on Monday during a public hearing on a bill seeking to mandate all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government to digitise their operations.

The bill also proposes to give electronic signatures and documents the same legal validity as paper-based originals.

The session was jointly organised by the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on ICT and Cybersecurity and Digital and Information Technology at the National Assembly in Abuja.

In collaboration with the National Assembly, the minister said the communication ministry is working to deploy 90,000 kilometres of fibre-optic infrastructure to provide internet access nationwide.

“Together with the National Assembly, we are driving the deployment of 90,000 kilometres of fibre-optic network to connect every geopolitical zone, state, and local government with world-class internet access.

“Beyond this, we are addressing the needs of over 20 million unconnected Nigerians by deploying nearly 4,000 new communication towers in underserved communities,” Mr Tijani said.

Despite being Africa’s largest economy and one of the continent’s fastest-growing digital markets, Nigeria still faces a significant internet access gap. Millions of Nigerians, particularly in rural and underserved communities, are unconnected due to limited broadband infrastructure, unreliable electricity, high data costs, insecurity in remote areas, and the slow rollout of communication towers and fibre-optic networks.

While urban centres like Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt enjoy increasing digital penetration, vast rural regions in states such as Kebbi, Taraba, Niger, Cross River and parts of the South-east still struggle with weak or non-existent connectivity.

This divide has widened over the years as Nigeria’s economy becomes more digital-driven. Government services are moving online, schools are transitioning to e-learning systems, businesses depend on digital payments, and agriculture increasingly relies on data-based solutions. However, communities without stable internet access cannot participate in or benefit from these advancements, deepening inequality between connected and unconnected populations.

$1 trillion digital economy

Mr Tijani noted that the digital economy currently contributes about 19 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP, up from 16 per cent in previous years.

He said the government is targeting a $1 trillion economy by 2027, with the digital sector contributing 21 per cent to GDP.

“This sector, which once contributed about 16 per cent to our GDP, is now tracking at 19 per cent. Under the president’s leadership, we are targeting a $1 trillion economy with the digital economy contributing 21 per cent to GDP by 2027. This bill will unlock the private sector’s potential to achieve that goal,” he added.

Regarding the proposed law mandating the digitisation of MDA operations, Mr Tijani said it would strengthen the use of artificial intelligence in governance and improve cybersecurity compliance.

READ ALSO: Reps advance bill to ensure free access to internet in public places

“In strengthening this bill, we are shaping the future of generations yet unborn. The generation that liberalised our telecommunications sector in 1999 laid the foundation for today’s growth. Now, we take the next bold step to expand our economy through technology and innovation.

“This is not about the minister or the president but about Nigeria’s future. The lawmakers have done an extraordinary job ensuring that every region, stakeholder, and citizen had the opportunity to make input,” he added.

Lawmakers respond

Chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity, Shuaib Salisu, said the bill would enhance Nigeria’s digital governance framework.

“The objective of this bill is to provide regulatory clarity for electronic transactions in the country. The law, when put in place, will serve as the backbone of the digital economy,” he said.

Also speaking, Chairman of the House Committee on ICT, Adedeji Olajide, said the legislation would transform public service delivery through digital innovation, transparency and accountability.

Representatives of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST, Galaxy Backbone and the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation all expressed support for the bill.