The Niger State Government has entered into a partnership with the Zenith Kidney and Medical Centre to improve healthcare delivery in the state.

Governor Mohammed Bago and the medical director of the centre, Olatise Olalekan, signed the agreement in Minna, the state capital, on Tuesday. The deal comprises training, referrals, consultancy, and knowledge exchange aimed at strengthening the state’s healthcare system.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Bago said the government was “taking deliberate steps to reverse the trend of brain drain in the health sector by investing in infrastructure and partnerships.”

He said the collaboration was part of a wider effort to make quality healthcare more accessible and reduce residents’ reliance on medical treatment abroad.

Zenith Kidney and Medical Centre, which has performed more than 1,200 kidney transplants in Nigeria—including 20 for Niger State residents—has been accredited to train postgraduate doctors in nephrology and urology. The facility is also constructing a 250-bed capacity hospital, which is nearing completion.

Mr Olalekan said the centre would commit to achieving the objectives of the agreement. “This partnership is an opportunity to strengthen healthcare services in Niger State, and we are confident it will reduce the need for medical tourism,” he said.

The state government expects the arrangement to reduce the financial burden on citizens by making advanced care available locally, while also building the capacity of healthcare workers through postgraduate training and specialist exposure.