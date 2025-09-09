Armed men have attacked a passenger bus in Kogi State, killing a bystander and abducting three travellers in the latest incident of highway violence to hit the state.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at Aku, a village along the busy Okene–Lokoja federal highway in the Adavi Kocal Government area, according to the Kogi State Vigilante Service (KSVS).

In a statement, the controller-general of the Service, Ibrahim Sani, said the attackers – suspected to be bandits wearing military camouflage – forced an 18-seater Toyota bus with Benue registration number, DAP 325 LG, to stop and abducted the passengers.

He said vigilantes from the Osara command, assisted by six local hunters, responded quickly and engaged the gunmen in a firefight. While the driver and three passengers were rescued, three others were taken away into the forest.

“During the mayhem, a bystander hit by a stray bullet died,” Mr Sani said.

The vigilante chief said efforts were ongoing to track the attackers and secure the release of the victims. He praised the “gallantry” of his men and the hunters who intervened.

Mr Sani directed his personnel to intensify patrols and pledged closer collaboration with police and other security agencies to “pursue all criminal elements” across Kogi.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements.

This comes days after the district head of Bagaji Odo in the Omala Local Government Area, David Akpa, who was abducted on 1 September, regained freedom.

The Kogi State Police Command spokesperson was unavailable for comment as of the time of filing this report.