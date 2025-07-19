Lagos is once again sharpening its edges as Africa’s fortress of table tennis, preparing to welcome the world for the 2025 WTT Contender Lagos from 22 to 26 July at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium.

As anticipation reaches fever pitch, World Table Tennis (WTT) has officially confirmed six wildcard entries featuring a fiery blend of young guns and seasoned ball strikers from Nigeria, France, Portugal, and South Korea, poised to shake up an already competitive main draw.

But this isn’t just another tournament, it’s a continuation of momentum. Last year’s wildcard picks proved the impact of opportunity. Taiwo Mati, who returns as a wildcard again this year, reached the round of 16 in the Men’s Singles in 2023, scoring statement wins and earning international recognition for his aggressive style and quick feet. His journey validated Nigeria’s rising pedigree and showed what homegrown talent can achieve with the right platform.

In the Women’s Singles, South Korea’s Kim Nayeong made a deep impression by reaching the semifinals in 2023, showcasing composure and speed under pressure. Her return to Lagos this year signals clear intent: she’s not here for a repeat; she’s here for the crown.

This time, she’ll be joined by Portugal’s Fu Yu, a penhold master whose lightning-quick transitions and veteran savvy will challenge even the most agile opponents. Representing Nigeria is Aminat Fashola, a fearless striker eager to make her breakthrough in front of a partisan crowd.

The men’s wildcard list is spearheaded by France’s Rémi Betelu, the 17-year-old prodigy who lit up the 2025 WTT Feeder Havirov with a semifinal run.

The young defender arrives in Lagos looking to do what few have; neutralize power with patience and precision.

Alongside him, Samuel Boboye and Taiwo Mati will carry the Nigerian charge. Boboye’s development has mirrored Nigeria’s growing confidence on the WTT stage, while Mati returns with the muscle memory of last year’s run and a mindset fixed on pushing deeper this time.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Also in the mix is France’s Romain Ruiz, known for his aggressive flick shots and electric energy. His addition raises the intensity of the wildcard pool—and possibly, the tournament itself.

As Lagos gets set to host yet another edition of the WTT Contender Series, these wildcards embody more than just entries; they represent nations, dreams, and in Nigeria’s case, the quest for continental dominance in a global sport.

WTT Contender Lagos 2025 isn’t just a tournament. It’s a test of ambition, a stage for legacy, and another shot at proving that Africa, through Lagos; is no longer just hosting the world in table tennis, but rising to beat it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

