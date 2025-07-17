Nigerian security forces have arrested many suspects and killed some of them in connection with recent security breaches in the Edu and Patigi local government areas of Kwara State.

A government official, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to journalists, said more than 15 criminal suspects, including a notorious one named Tambaya, have been arrested in a security clampdown in the area.

“Tambaya was the mastermind of the recent attack on security forces and vigilantes in Gada, Lafiagi. Tambaya and eight others were arrested in an encounter with the security forces, while several of his gang members were eliminated,” the official said.

“During the operation, we rescued two victims of their criminality and recovered N11 million, which is apparently proceeds of crime.”

The crackdown on the criminals were at the instance of the state government in partnership with the Office of the National Security Adviser, state security commanders, and local vigilantes.

