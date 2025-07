Bob Amadi, a Nigerian medical student at the American International University in Saint Lucia, described his encounter with President Bola Tinubu and Prime Minister Philip Pierre as inspiring.

Mr Amadi, who is preparing for the clinical phase of his medical training at the American International University in Saint Lucia, had a memorable encounter with the Nigerian leader and the Lucian Prime Minister Pierre on the second day of President Tinubu’s state visit to the Caribbean nation.

Mr Amadi works part-time as a talent and brand manager with a local catering and entertainment firm and was among the staff invited to provide services during President Tinubu’s courtesy visit to the Prime Minister’s official residence.

During the visit, the Prime Minister’s staff informed him that one of the service team members was a Nigerian student.

At the beginning of his talks with President Tinubu, Prime Minister Pierre introduced Mr Amadi, a native of Rivers State, to the Nigerian leader.

President Tinubu paused briefly to ask the young man his name, background, and how he was doing, and wished him well in his studies and endeavours in Saint Lucia.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The medical student was later invited for a group photograph with both leaders.

“This is an inspiring moment for me. Saint Lucia is an amazing island. I will describe it as a wonderful place. They are a very contented society and things are relatively calm,” he said.

Reflecting on the ties between Nigeria and Saint Lucia, Mr Amadi said, “We have always hoped that there are many opportunities between Saint Lucia and Nigeria. We share similar food crops and culture, and the connection is deep.”

Mr Amadi has lived in Saint Lucia for ten years. He has completed his four-year basic programme in medicine and is now preparing for the next phase of his education.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

June 29, 2025

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print