President Bola Tinubu has announced that Nigeria will host the next West Africa Economic Summit (WAES), which has been scheduled for next month.
He made this announcement on Friday in a post on his official X account.
According to Mr Tinubu, the summit will last for two days and will be held between 20 and 21 June.
“Today, I am proud to announce the West Africa Economic Summit (WAES) 2025, which will be held in Abuja on June 20–21, with the theme “Unlocking Trade and Investment Opportunities in the Region,” he wrote.
PREMIUM TIMES reports that WAES is a new initiative which aims to bring together policymakers, business leaders, investors, and young entrepreneurs to discuss strategies for economic growth and regional integration within the region.
Mr Tinubu described the summit as a part of his foreign policy to prioritise the prosperity and development of the country.
He said, “Two years ago, I pledged to champion a foreign policy prioritising our people, our prosperity, and our place in the world.
“This summit is not just an event. It is a bold step toward a prosperous, integrated West Africa powered by trade, innovation, and our most valuable asset: our people.
“WAES 2025 will bring together Heads of State, CEOs, investors, entrepreneurs, youth innovators, and development partners to craft real solutions and unlock real opportunities.”
“From the Presidential Roundtable to the Deal Room, from youth empowerment showcases to regional project partnerships — this is where vision meets action,” he added.
