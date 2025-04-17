The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has donated 1,433,300 doses of polio vaccines to the Adamawa State Government, targeting children from 0 to 59 months in the forthcoming immunisation.
Suleiman Bashir, executive secretary, Adamawa Primary Healthcare Development Agency (PHCDA), made this known at a media round table discussion on Thursday in Yola.
Mr Bashir said the agency had deployed 2,778 personnel to ensure a successful immunisation in all the 21 local government areas of the state.
According to him, the exercise is scheduled from 26 to 29 April. He urged parents and guardians to make sure their children were vaccinated against the polio.
He, however, solicited for the support of traditional and religious leaders for the success of the exercise.
Oluseyi Olosunde, health officer, UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, appreciated the effort of the Adamawa government on healthcare service delivery.
Mr Olosunde said special teams would be deployed to markets, playgrounds, schools and places of worship to ensure no child was left behind.
(NAN)
