President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Wale Oke, a bishop, on his re-election as the national president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

Mr Oke is a respected religious leader and author. He is the presiding bishop of Sword of the Spirit Ministries International, which he founded in 1983. He is also the Chancellor of Precious Cornerstone University (PCU).

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria re-elected him at the 18th Biennial National Conference in Abuja.

President Tinubu also congratulated the Christian faithful and commended Mr Oke for his consistent effort in promoting religious harmony and national renaissance, as demonstrated in his ‘Nigeria Turning Point Prayer Movement’.

The president described the renowned clergyman as a man of fine character, principle, and faith and encouraged him to continue using the pulpit to teach the good gospel of love, kindness, and peace as embodied by Jesus Christ.

President Tinubu prayed for the bishop’s fresh anointing as he continues his leadership role in the Lord’s vineyard.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

February 13, 2025

