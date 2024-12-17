The Jigawa State Government has completed 23 of the 26 road projects it inherited from previous administrations.

The state’s Commissioner for Works and Transport, Gambo Barau, said the government achieved the feat despite the hyperinflation and naira devaluations after the administration was inaugurated in 2023.

Mr Barau stated this in an interactive session with reporters at the State Assembly Complex, Dutse, on Monday after the ministry defended its 2025 budget proposals.

He outlined Governor Umar Namadi’s achievements and the challenges he has encountered on the road projects since coming on board.

Mr Barau said some contractors delayed the projects due to inflation with a thought that the governor may not continue with the contractors.

“We inherited 26 road projects, out of which we completed 23. This administration also awarded 45 numbers of new road projects, which is about 835 kilometres, amounting to over N300 billion”, the official said.

He said the ministry proposed N136.2 billion for the continuation of ongoing projects in the 2025 budget.

“The 2025 budget is for the completion of the remaining three inherited and the new ones initiated by the current administration; the road projects captured in the 2025 budget totalled N136.2 billion”, he added.

“The government sat with the contractors and addressed the issues of variations due to fluctuating naira and inflation rates. The variations in the about 17 inherited projects were over N13 billion.”

He said the state road maintenance agency was rebuilding bridges that collapsed during flooding and that the ministry was also seeking the approval of funds to repair roads damaged by the flooding.

