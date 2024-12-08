The Governing Council of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) in Katsina State has approved Musa Ajiya’s appointment as its new Registrar.
The spokesman of the university, Nasir Abdul, who disclosed this in a statement in Katsina on Saturday, said the governing council approved the appointment at its 29th regular meeting held in Dutse, Jigawa State.
According to him, the approval followed the receipt of the report of a special council/Senate joint selection board on the appointment of the university’s registrar.
Mr Abdul said that the committee recommended the appointment of the candidate to the council, having emerged first among the six shortlisted candidates who vied for the position.
The university’s spokesman explained that the chairman of the council, Abdulmumini Aminu, announced the appointment of Mr Ajiya as the new Registrar.
“The new Registrar, until his appointment, was a Deputy Registrar with Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and a member of the University’s Governing Council representing the Congregation.
“He was also a member of the Governing Board of the Institute of Administration, ABU Estate Management Company and member, Council Committee on Honourary Degrees.
“At various times, Ajiya had served as a Chief Mobilisation Officer of the ABU Directorate of University Advancement, from 2006-2011, Institute Secretary, Institute of Education, ABU in 2011.
“He was also the Institute Secretary, National Animal Production Research Institute (NAPRI), Shika-Zaria, and Institute Secretary, Institute of Development and Research (IDR), ABU Zaria, from 2013-2016,” he said.
Mr Abdul added that the new registrar also served as a Special Assistant to the ABU Vice-Chancellor from August 2016 to February 2017, and College Secretary, College of Medical Sciences, ABU Zaria, from 2017 -2022.
According to him, Mr Ajiya, who hails from Biu, Borno State, was also the Institute Secretary, Iya Abubakar Institute of Information and Communication Technology, ABU Zaria, from September 2023 to date.
“The new appointee held the position of Academic Secretary at FUDMA on Sabbatical, from 2014 to 2015.
”He was also the Head, Human Resources and Faculty Officer of Faculty of Social and Management Sciences (FSMS), Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna, also on Sabbatical from 2022 to 2023,” Abdul said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the university had in July 2024, lost its Registrar, Iliyasu Falalu-Rafindadi.
(NAN)
