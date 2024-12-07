The police in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria, say they have arrested a dismissed soldier and seven others for allegedly engaging in armed robbery and financial fraud in the state.

Daniel Ndukwe, the police spokesperson in Enugu State, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspects- all males- were members of an interstate criminal syndicate specialised in armed robbery and financial fraud.

The spokesperson gave the names of the arrested suspects as Ismaila Isah, 23, Abbas Usman, 33, Mubarak Garba, 24 and 28-year-old Sadik Ahmed, the dismissed soldier.

Others included Abubakar Haruna, 32, Chukwuebuka Obiri, 22, and Bright Omeniru, 22.

Arrest of the suspects

Mr Ndukwe said the suspects were arrested during “coordinated operations” carried out by police operatives from Emene Divisional Police Headquarters, Crack, and Octopus Tactical Squads as well as the Neighbourhood Watch Group.

“The operation commenced on November 12, 2024, around 3:30 a.m., when operatives from the Emene Division, supported by the Neighbourhood Watch members, responded to a distress call regarding an armed robbery attack at an estate in Emene,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The spokesperson said one of the suspects, Mr Isah, was first arrested while others escaped.

He said Mr Isah was arrested while in possession of a locally made pistol and cash sum of N300,450 and some stolen items.

Mr Ndukwe said Mr Isah was later transferred to the Crack Tactical Squad for further investigation, adding that his subsequent confessional statements resulted in the arrest of the seven other suspects.

He said the seven other suspects were arrested at their hideouts in New Garriki, Awkunanaw, a community in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“During interrogation, they admitted to using phones stolen by the syndicate to fraudulently withdraw funds from victims’ bank accounts,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the suspects confessed to committing multiple armed robberies within the Enugu metropolis and using the victims’ mobile phones and SIM cards to also commit acts of fraud.

He said they further confessed to moving and selling the stolen proceeds in Imo and other states in Nigeria.

“Sadik Ahmed, the dismissed soldier, admitted to exploiting his background as a former security agent to bypass checkpoints during the interstate shipment of the stolen items,” he said.

The suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Two SIM cards from different networks were among the items recovered by the suspects, according to the police.

Others were firearms, ammunition, cash, and other stolen items.

‘Sustain the momentum’

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, had commended the operatives for the operational breakthroughs, Mr Ndukwe said.

Mr Uzuegbu urged the operatives to sustain the momentum against criminal activities especially during this festive period.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

