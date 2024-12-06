The National Assembly is currently considering a bill to allow the security agencies and paramilitary institutions recruit their personnel from Man’ O’ War.

The bill, which has passed first reading in the House of Representative, was sponsored by Chairperson House Committee on Youth Development, Martins Esin.

The Director General, Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, (CLTC) Adesoji Eniade, disclosed this on Thursday while addressing journalists at an event organised in Abuja to commemorate the United Nations International Volunteer Day Celebration.

Man O’War is a voluntary paramilitary organisation in Nigeria, founded in 1951 for the purpose of community development and instilling discipline in youth.

“Presently we have a bill in the National Assembly. It has enjoyed the first reading and awaiting the second reading. It was sponsored by the Chairman House Committee on Youth Development.

“The bill will further give Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre and Man ‘O’ War, more muscle, more strength, and legal bite, that legal strength to do more, you know, for the betterment of the youth population. That is why we say it should be a pool for recruitment of officers into the security agencies,” Mr Eniade said.

The DG noted that personnel of the Man ‘O’War is ready for the task if the bill passed legislative processes.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“They are already prepared. That is the reason why the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre is strategically positioned in the Ministry of Youth Development,” he added.

Also, the National Commandant of the Man O’War, Gbenga Adedamola, said the organisation is committed to strengthening communities with a mandate to protect children and empower the youths.

Mr Adedamola noted that schools and communities enjoying the presence of Man O’War have been safe because of the initiatives of the organisation.

ALSO READ: Bill to establish special security outfit for mining sites passes second reading

“Through initiatives like the Safe School Programme, the Man O’War l Nigeria has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ensuring that schools are an environment of peace, security and learning,” he added.

He said to tackle insecurity in the country, every citizen must be committed to ensuring that schools are safe.

Mr Adedamola called on the government and other stakeholders to collaborate with the Man O’War to fight insecurity in the country.

“Recent events have underpinned the vulnerabilities within our school system, ranging from insecurity to natural disasters. Addressing these requires innovation, creativity, collaboration and unwavering commitment of every Nigerian.

“I, therefore, call on all stakeholders, educators, parents, community leaders, corporate organisations, government institutions, social agencies to work collaboratively with Man O’War Nigeria. Together, we can build a system and structure that will not only address immediate risks, but also foster long-term resilience,” he said

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

