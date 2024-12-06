The Management of Max Air, on Thursday, confirmed that its aircraft, Flight VM1623 with registration Number 5N-BBM, experienced an engine fire incident shortly after takeoff from the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport in Maiduguri.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that an aircraft belonging to Max Air experienced an engine fire incident shortly after takeoff from the Maiduguri airport on Wednesday evening.

Airport sources who spoke to this medium on Thursday morning said the incident necessitated the aircraft, which was en route to Abuja with nearly 80 passengers on board, including the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Usman Kadafur, to make an emergency return to the Maiduguri Airport.

Similarly, some passengers onboard the faulty aircraft described the situation as “terrifying” and their survival as a “miracle”.

According to a statement issued and published on the airline’s official X page on Thursday evening, about 24 hours after the incident, Max Air said the aircraft made an air return due to an “observed abnormality” in the engine parameters during ascent.

This, the airline said, prompted the Captain to initiate an air return to the Maiduguri International Airport.

“Flight VM1623 with registration Number 5N-BBM made an air return due to an observed abnormality in the engine parameters during ascent, prompting the Captain to initiate an air return to Maiduguri International Airport,” the statement said.

“Proactive measures”

Following standard operational procedures,

Max Air said the affected engine was shut down, and the aircraft landed safely.

“All passengers and crew members remained unharmed,” the statement added.

It said in line with the airline’s commitment to passenger safety and comfort, a rescue aircraft was promptly dispatched to Maiduguri to ensure passengers reached their destinations with minimal delay.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience caused and sincerely appreciate the patience and cooperation of all affected passengers,” the statement noted.

Max Air’s management said they are working closely with aviation authorities to investigate the cause of the engine abnormality and that it remains committed to upholding the highest safety and operational standards to guarantee trust and confidence of their valued passengers.

Safety concerns

Over the past one year, Max Air has been grappling with regulatory hurdles amidst perceived safety concerns.

In May last year, PREMIUM TIMES reported how panic erupted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja after an aircraft belonging to Max Air crash-landed on the runway of the airport.

Similarly, in July last year, the NCAA suspended Max Air Boeing 737 ( parts A3 and D43) aircraft from operation over safety concerns.

At the time, the regulators said the action was based on several distress occurrences that involved the airline’s Boeing B737 aircraft types, urging the airline management to take necessary action before it can resume operations.

