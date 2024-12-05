The Board of Trustees (BoT) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for replacement of a former National Chairperson, Iyorchia Ayu, from leaders of the party from the North-central zone.

The BoT Chairperson, Adolphus Wabara, made the call while reading the communique issued at the end of the board’s emergency meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Wabara called on the leaders from the zone to convene a meeting of stakeholders to nominate a replacement for the former national chairperson.

He said that the board members at the meeting thoroughly assessed the state of affairs of the party and the country.

According to him, the board expresses deep worry over the current state of affairs in the PDP, particularly with regard to its administration.

He said that BoT demanded that National Working Committee (NWC) immediately commenced the restoration of internal harmony, unity, stability and public confidence in the party.

Mr Wabara, a former senate president, said that this should be done by respecting the PDP constitution and adhering to the zoning of NWC offices to the various geo-political zones in the country.

“BoT calls on the PDP Governors’ Forum to be more united and work along with other organs of the party to resolve issues in the party expeditiously.

”The BoT is deeply disappointed over the continued shifting by the NWC in convening a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

“This delay not only undermine the trust and confidence of our members, but portrays our party as having been hijacked by certain interests.

“The BoT demands that the NWC should show leadership, honour its word and convene the NEC meeting, as scheduled in February 2025.

“This is critical for resolving pressing issues and charting a clear path forward for the party. Any further postponement will exacerbate existing challenges and may spell doom for our party,” he said.

Mr Wabara said that further delays in holding the NEC meeting could exacerbate existing challenges and sow unnecessary discord within PDP’s ranks.

He stated that BoT also called for unity and strict adherence to democratic principles by all organs of the party to strengthen it to effectively play its role as true opposition party in the country.

He expressed BoT’s commitment to its search for true reconciliation, unity and harmony in the party.

Economic hardship

On the high cost of living and other economic challenges facing the country, Mr Wabara called on the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to revisit and review its policies.

He also advised the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government to end corruption and allow for effective management of national resources for the good of all Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 98th NEC meeting of PDP was held on 18 April, where the 99th one was scheduled for August.

It was, however, postponed to 24 October and later rescheduled for 28 November and now February 2025.

Mr Wabara called for unity among PDP governors, saying that the strength of PDP laid in the party’s collective resolve, not in individual pursuits.

According to him, the BoT will not relent in seeking for peace and unity within the party.

“To this end, the BoT will begin again to search for peace in the new year, starting with former Governor Nyesom Wike, who the BoT had promised to visit again, to seek lasting peace,” he said.

(NAN)

