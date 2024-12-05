The Taraba State University (TSU), Jalingo has stopped ongoing second-semester examinations after lecturers began an indefinite strike over their unpaid salaries and other issues.

Garba Mbave, the chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the institution, announced the strike in a statement on Thursday.

He said the decision was taken at a congress meeting of the union held at the university on Thursday.

Mr Mbave said ASUU had given the state government a 30-day notice, which ended on 4 July with no action taken since to address the Union’s grievances.

He stated the key issues as unpaid salaries, the absence of a functional pension scheme, outstanding salary arrears from the 2022 nationwide ASUU strike, and the absence of a governing council in the university.

The union leader also listed non-implementation of the national minimum wage for university staff, non-payment of Earned Academic Allowances, and the government’s failure to approve a 35 per cent salary increment for professors and proportional adjustments for other academic staff.

Mr Mbave said the union had exhausted all avenues for dialogue with both the university management and the state government.

“The absence of a functional pension scheme since the inception of the university jeopardises the future and job security of academic staff.

“The persistent delay in settling the accumulated salary arrears have caused severe financial hardship for our members. Though the government was able to pay some parts, the discussion as to when the remaining part will be paid has collapsed. The Union is left with

this only choice.

“The absence of a Governing Council for over a year now gravely undermines the effective management and governance of the university, leaving critical decisions in a state of paralysis and compromising the institution’s overall stability and progress.”

The union urged stakeholders and members of the public to pressure the government to urgently address the issues, warning that the strike would continue until the demands are met.

“This action is in defence of our members’ welfare, the integrity of the institution, and the future of higher education in Taraba State,” the statement concluded.

The State Commissioner for Education, Augustine Godwin, did not answer calls to her phone or reply to a text message on the development.

