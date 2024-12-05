Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, on Wednesday, commissioned the reconstruction of the 5.95-Killometre Umuahia-Onuimo Bridge Road.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project begins from the Abia Tower of Peace on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway and terminates at the Onuimo Bridge (the boundary between Abia and Imo).

In a speech at the ceremony, Mr Otti said that the project was initiated to fulfill his administration’s promise to transform the entry points to the state.

“At the beginning of this administration, we made a commitment that we shall rebuild, remodel and improve the aesthetics of all the entrance points to Abia from our neighbouring states.

“Our goal is to change the old, unpleasant narrative, which gave the state a certain notoriety as a destination that announces itself through bad roads, heaps of garbage, foul air and other fatal signs of governance failure.

“We announced that in our time that whoever is coming to our state will have an inviting experience.

“We promised that expansive and well maintained road networks, good air quality and a good and tidy environment shall be the hallmark of every entry point to Abia,” he said.

‘Thanks to the federal government’

Mr Otti also expressed his administration’s resolve to institute a new governance philosophy that prioritises the people and social status of Abia at the core of its undertakings.

He said that the road is a federal road, and thanked the federal government for giving the necessary approvals for the Abia State Government to fix it.

“I want to thank the Federal Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, and his team for cooperating with our Commissioner for Works and our team to work out the technical details of this project.

“It is important to underscore this because this road continues into Imo, so there were issues about alignment whenever the federal government takes off its own part.

“So, we have to work together so that whenever the federal government takes its part from Onuimo all the way into Owerri, there will be alignment.

“This is a federal road as I have said but in the new Abia, our major concern is to keep roads within the boundaries of Abia in good condition, whether such roads are designated as federal, state or local government roads.

“We consider such roads critical economic enablers, supporting our domestic economy as well as improving the social condition of the citizens,” Mr Otti said.

He urged Abia people to fulfill their civic obligations through payment of taxes and statutory fees to enable the government to carry out more development projects in the state.

Governor Otti also affirmed the government’s commitment to effectively deploy state funds in investment channels that yield huge social return for the people.

The lawmaker representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency, Obi Aguocha, described the road as a landmark project that would boost economic development of the area.

Mr Aguocha commended the government for its sustained efforts in delivering the dividend of democracy to the citizens.

He urged Abia residents to continue to support the present administration’s rebuilding agenda.

Rebranding Abia’s identity

Also, the Commissioner for Works, Otumchere Oti, said that the project would rebrand the state’s identity by creating an all inspiring, first impression for commuters entering the state from Onuimo.

Mr Oti said that the project had a contract period of 18 months and would be an asphaltic concrete dual carriageway.

He said: “Each carriageway has a width of 7.6 meters with 1.5 meter wide shoulders, both carriageways are separated by a concrete median 60-centimeter wide.

“The pavement consists of 200-milimeter approved laterite soft base, 200-milimeter broad stonebase,16-milimeter asphaltic binder course, and 40-millimeter asphaltic wearing course.

“It will also have 30-millimetre thick asphaltic concrete wearing course on the shoulders, culverts, drains and drainage outfalls will be provided at some critical locations.

Mr Oti said that erosion protection works would be carried out in areas with high flood intensity.

He also said that access slabs would be provided, where necessary and solar street lights would line the entire stretch of the road.

In separate speeches, the lawmaker representing Umuahia South State Constituency, Jacob Obioma, and the Chairperson, Umuahia South Local Government Area, Chinedu Enweruzo, described the project as commendable.

They said that the government had further strengthened the confidence of the people in its rebuilding agenda, focused on transforming the state.

Earlier, the President-General of Umuopara Development Union, Emenike Onuoha, expressed joy over the governor’s decision to rehabilitate the road.

Mr Onuoha said that the project, which would help to alleviate the sufferings of motorists and commuters, had given his community a sense of belonging.

NAN further reports that the governor also commissioned the 6.92-km Umuopara Ring Road for construction.

(NAN)

