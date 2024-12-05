Sanna Selin, the new Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, said late Wednesday in Abuja that relations between Nigeria and Finland have brighter prospects.
Ms Selin said this during Finland’s 107-year National Day celebration organised by the embassy in Abuja.
She said that to promote stronger cooperation, both countries needed to learn from each other to build trust
.
According to her, although Nigeria and Finland differ in many ways, the differences would not prevent both countries from finding grounds for mutually beneficial solutions to common challenges.
“The key is to better understand each other and each others’ needs by working tirelessly together to learn from one another and build trust.
|
“Nigeria and Finland share many common values. We work closely together in multilateral fora for a better world.
“As an ambassador of Finland to Nigeria, I see our future brighter together”, she said.
Speaking on the Ukraine-Russian war, she said that the long-term aim of the Finnish Foreign Policy had been to promote peace, security, and sustainable development.
She said that for Finland, it was self-evident that supporting Ukraine is an obligation in the current war.
“My grandparents were the generation fighting for the independence and sovereignty of Finland. I am deeply grateful for their sacrifice.
“Ukraine is fighting, not only for its survival but also to defend the rules-based international order.
“From our own historical experience and fight for independence we know what Ukraine is going through,” she said.
According to the envoy, before independence from the Russian empire, all Finnish men and women gained full political rights to vote and be voted for.
She said women used their political influence to demand better schools and healthcare for the Finnish people.
“Since 2018, the World Happiness Report has ranked Finland as the happiest country in the world.
“Relevant factors contributing to happiness seem to be Finland’s social safety net combined with personal freedom and a good work-life balance,’” she said.
(NAN)
