President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Abdulkabir Aliu, the founder and CEO of Matrix Energy Group, as he marks his 50th birthday on 5 December 2024.

“This significant milestone not only commemorates Abdulkabir’s personal journey but also highlights his remarkable contributions to the energy sector and his profound impact on fostering economic growth and social development in Nigeria,” President Tinubu said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

“President Tinubu commends Abdulkabir Aliu for his transformative role in Nigeria’s energy landscape and his unwavering commitment to economic progress.

“As an entrepreneur, Abdulkabir Aliu has successfully broadened the scope of Matrix Energy Group to encompass logistics, shipping, LPG distribution, and fertiliser blending. His leadership has spurred innovation and excellence across these vital industries.

“The President recognises Abdulkabir Aliu’s philanthropic endeavours, which have led to the construction of a state-of-the-art Kidney Complex in Maiduguri and at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC), the renovation of healthcare centres, and the provision of essential medical supplies to host communities.

“Additionally, he has endowed scholarships for over 4,000 students and empowered women through skills training and financial support.

“Abdulkabir Aliu exemplifies the spirit of resilience, innovation, and service that elevates communities and strengthens our nation,” President Tinubu stated.

In his capacity as a member of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PEEC), Abdulkabir Aliu continues to play a pivotal role in advancing Nigeria’s economic agenda.

The President wishes him continued success, robust health, and personal fulfilment in the coming years.”

