The Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), in collaboration with Care International, has called for increased funding to combat Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in Nigeria.

The group made the call in Abuja on Wednesday at a press conference, themed, ‘Building Consensus on Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act: Strengthening and Ensuring Accountability on SGBV.’

The acting Executive Director of WARDC, Emmanuelle Azu, said adequate funding and sustained advocacy are crucial in achieving a violence-free society for all.

Ms Azu said a violence-free society will translate to an improvement in the economic and social development of the nation.

The call for increased funding comes in light of the proposed repeal and re-enactment of the VAPP Act, which aims to address existing gaps and challenges in the legislation.

Ms Azu said that while the proposed amendments are necessary, they must be accompanied by a robust financial commitment to ensure effective implementation.

“There is a great need for an inclusive allocation criterion that prioritises gender equity in all areas and sectors of the nation,” she said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“We call for increased funding for full implementation and we demand at least 0.5 per cent from the total national tax for improved awareness-raising campaigns and stronger enforcement mechanisms.”

VAPP Act

VAPP Act is a law enacted in 2015 to curb gender-based violence in Nigeria. The law prohibits all forms of violence against persons in private and public life, providing maximum protection for victims and ensuring offenders are punished.

The VAPP Act was originally sponsored by Oluremi Tinubu as a senator in 2014, before its passage in 2015.

However, the Act is currently facing a repeal bill sponsored by Jibrin Isah, a senator.

According to Mr Isah, the current law has several flaws, including inadequate punishments, drafting issues, and outdated references.

Many Nigerians are concerned that repealing the VAPP Act would undermine the progress made in human rights protections. They argue that an amendment, rather than a full repeal, would be a more effective approach.

Concerns on repeal of VAPP

Ms Azu noted some of the concerns regarding repeal of the VAPP Act.

She said one of the primary concerns is that repealing the VAPP Act could undermine the progress made in protecting women and girls from violence.

She added that the Act has provided a vital tool for law enforcement agencies, courts, and support services to address gender-based violence, such that repealing the Act could leave survivors without adequate protection and support.

Another concern she highlighted was that the repeal could be a step backward for women’s rights and gender equality in Nigeria.

“The VAPP Act is a significant achievement in the fight against gender-based violence and its repeal could undermine the gains made in promoting women’s rights and gender equality,” she said.

Furthermore, she noted that there are concerns that the repeal could be driven by patriarchal and misogynistic attitudes that seek to undermine women’s rights and autonomy.

Speaking at the event, Abiola Akiyode, a human/ woman’s right activist, noted that another area of disagreement is the proposed amendments to the VAPP Act.

Ms Akiyode noted that while Mr Isah argued that the Act contains provisions that are “inimical to the realisation of its objectives,” she argued that the proposed amendments do not go far enough to address the root causes of gender-based violence.

She explained that some advocates argue that the proposed amendments do not adequately address the issue of consent in cases of rape.

“As one advocate noted, the VAPP Act’s definition of consent is problematic, and the proposed amendments do not address this issue,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

