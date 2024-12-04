The Deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, is under fire for comments made about the tax bills.

Mr Agbese, a member of the ruling the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Benue State, stated during a conversation with journalists on Monday that some lawmakers initially opposed to the bills are now eager to support them.

“Those initially opposed to the bills are now advocating for their speedy consideration and passage,” Mr Agbese was quoted as saying.

During plenary on Tuesday, Ghali Mustapha (NNPP, Kano) raised a point of order on privilege, citing Order 6 Rule 5 of the House Standing Orders. He argued that Mr Agbese’s comments implied that lawmakers opposing the bills had been induced.

He described the comments as offensive to his religion, region, and person. As he made his submission, several lawmakers around him applauded his remarks.

“I woke up this morning to see this publication. I am one of the people who vehemently opposed this bill, and the deputy spokesperson did not contact me or seek my opinion. Mr Speaker, the headline insinuates that those opposing these bills have been induced.

“I am calling for the withdrawal of this statement and an apology. This is injurious to me, my religion, and my region. This is a breach of privilege.

“This is unethical and immoral. I am calling for this matter to be referred to the committee for investigation. We are also calling for his resignation as deputy spokesperson,” Mr Mustapha said.

Before Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu, who presided over the session, could rule on the matter, another point of order was raised by Sada Soli (APC, Katsina). Mr Soli prayed that the issue be referred to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges.

In his ruling, Mr Kalu reminded Mr Soli that a point of order cannot be debated and noted that Mr Mustapha had not included a prayer for the matter to be referred to the committee.

“The rule is clear: once a point of privilege is raised, it is not to be debated. We will ensure that all your concerns are well documented. We cannot do your job for you. Justice will be done. If any retraction is required, it will be made,” Mr Kalu said before banging the gavel.

Further protests by Mr Mustapha were dismissed. This move by the deputy speaker effectively spared the deputy spokesperson from facing the disciplinary committee.

The debate over the tax bills has become contentious in the House of Representatives. Earlier, a mention of the bills generated uproar in the House.

