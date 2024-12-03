The Senate is considering carrying out a special oversight at the Port Harcourt Refinery to determine the true status of the refinery.
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this on Tuesday during a debate on the general principles of the 2025-2027 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).
On 26 November, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) announced that the refinery had commenced production after a long rehabilitation period.
It said the refinery began truckloading of petroleum products on the same day.
The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, explained that the facility was currently operating at 70 per cent of its installed capacity, with plans to ramp up to 90 per cent.
There have been reports that the refinery has shut down and ceased to continue oil production after the NNPC Ltd made the announcement.
The National President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Festus Osifo, confirmed at the association’s executive council meeting on Tuesday that the Port Harcourt refinery was operational and currently producing various refined petroleum products, including diesel, kerosene, and petrol.
During the plenary, Aliyu Wadada, the senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District, urged the senators to investigate the issue to ascertain the facility’s true operational situation.
Investigation
Mr Akpabio acknowledged that lawmakers need to investigate the issue.
He said the lawmakers could discuss the issue in a closed-door session and inaugurate an ad hoc committee that would probe the operation.
“I think we must look into this, or maybe after we are through with the MTEF we re-discuss it in closed session if we have to set up an ad hoc committee to immediately move to Port Harcourt and come and report to the Senate because some of the things you are saying are worrisome,” the senate president said.
The Senate, however, did not constitute an ad hoc committee on the issue, nor did it go into a closed-door session before adjournment.
