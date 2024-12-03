A segment of a building under construction at Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, by Banex Junction, Abuja, has collapsed.

Abdulrahman Mohammed, acting director-general of the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD), confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Mohammed said that the incident occurred when the Penthouse segment of the three-story building collapsed during casting.

He said that although no life was lost to the incident, four out of the 10 construction workers on site sustained minor injuries and have been taken to Wuse General Hospital for treatment.

The acting D-G appealed to developers to adhere strictly to the building code and safety on site.

He appealed to residents to always use the 112 emergency toll-free number in the event of disaster.

(NAN)

