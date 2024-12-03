Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State on Tuesday directed the 18 local government chairpersons in the state to submit their statements of account from September 2023 to date within 48 hours.
According to a statement from Mr Okpebholo’s spokesperson, Fred Itua, the governor instructed that the documents should be submitted to the Assets Verification Committee through the Secretary to the State Government.
The statement said Mr Okpebholo told the chairpersons at a meeting that his administration was committed to transparency and accountability.
Mr Okpebholo, represented by the Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, assured the council chairperson of collaborative governance for the betterment of the state.
The governor reiterated that the directive would enhance the committee’s ability to verify assets efficiently.
“I have listened keenly to the ALGON Chairman. I’m a leader of all, and we are one family,” the governor told the council chairperson.
The governor urged the chairperson to comply with the directive promptly to support the committee’s work.
(NAN)
