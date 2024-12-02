The Kwara State Ministry of Finance has explained why some state government workers have not received their November salary.

In a statement on Monday, the state Commissioner for Finance, Hauwa Nuru, said the affected workers are yet to complete their registration with the Kwara State Resident Registration Agency (KWSRRA).

The government had, in a statement on 11 November, said the salary and bonus for the month would be disbursed only to workers who have completed the registration.

It said workers had been given more than six months to complete the exercise.

Mrs Nuru urged the workers who have not received their payment to visit the nearest KWSRRA office to resolve any pending issues.

“The state government has since started disbursing the salary for the month of November, and many workers have received across MDAs. The bonus will follow shortly after like before,” she said.

“Being the first since KWSRRA registration is implemented, the disbursement is done in batches as government carefully inputs updated data and biometrics of each worker to the payroll.

“This exercise is to encourage data-driven planning and resource allocation, strengthen the integrity of the payroll, deepen efficiency and public accountability, and promote public safety.

“State workers who do not see theirs may need to visit the nearest KWSRRA offices for registration. This is in the interest of everyone.”

The commissioner also said local government workers and SUBEB teachers were already being paid after the KWSRRA clearance.

“The directive requiring all state employees, including those in the 16 local government areas, to register with the KWSRRA is a strategic step toward improving accountability and service delivery.

“This registration has been open for over six months, allowing sufficient time for compliance.”

Mrs Nuru said the government remains committed to prompt payment of salaries.

