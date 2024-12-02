Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State on Monday swore in three High Court judges recommended by the National Judicial Council (NJC) but ignored by Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Obaseki ignored the three judges when he swore in five out of the eight recommended judges by NJC in May.

The immediate past governor advanced no reason for his action.

Mr Okpebholo, in his address at the event in Benin, said the exercise was in fulfilment of the pledges made during his inaugural speech to look into the case and right the wrong of yesterday.

“Eleven months after the recommendation of the NJC, only five of those recommended were sworn in as judges by the immediate-past administration, leaving out three, even when they had all been cleared and recommended by the same NJC.

“No one should be discriminated against, marginalised or hated for personal reasons, or on account of not having a godfather.

“As judges of the state High Court, they are expected to uphold high standard of conduct, ensure fair dispute resolution, uphold rights of citizens, and bring culprits to justice.

“During my swearing-in ceremony as Governor of Edo State on November 12, 2024, I acknowledged the critical role of the judiciary under the doctrine of separation of powers.

“Today we are gathered here to strengthen that role for the judiciary.

“The National Judicial Council in June 2023 recommended eight persons for appointment as Judges of the Edo State High Court,” he said.

The three judges are Maureen Osa, Okundamiya Godwin Jeff and Edoghogho Eboigbe.

Responding on behalf of the trio, Ms Osa applauded the governor for the opportunity given to them to serve as judges in Edo.

She applauded the governor for making their swearing-in a reality, just three weeks into office.

The new judge prayed for a successful tenure for the governor.

“We assure you that we will dispense justice without fear or favour,” she said.

