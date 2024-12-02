Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has approved the immediate reinstatement of the staff members of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, who were disengaged from service in March 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the approval was announced on Monday via a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor.

NAN also recalls that the staffers, who were majorly members of the institution’s branch of Academic Staff Union of the Universities, were relieved of their appointment, following the agitation for payment of their outstanding salaries, amongst other entitlements.

Mr Ikhilor described the recall as Mr Okpebholo’s significant step toward correcting the injustices of the past and upholding the principles of natural justice, equity and good conscience.

“The government of Monday Okpebholo believes in the principle of natural justice, equity and good conscience, and will, therefore, not fail to correct any seeming injustice meted to on citizens of Edo State.

“This reinstatement, therefore, is to demonstrate the governor’s avowed commitment and adherence to the rule of law in governance at all times,” Mr Ikhilor said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

