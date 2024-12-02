The 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) started on Monday with a ministerial meeting at the Vineyard Hotel in Cape Town, South Africa.

The meeting is co-chaired by Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Roland Lamola, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement.

The ministerial meeting is a precursor to Tuesday’s presidential BNC, where President Bola Tinubu and President Cyril Ramaphosa will jointly lead discussions.

The ministerial session provides a platform to review progress in bilateral cooperation across various sectors and finalise agreements to be presented during the presidential BNC.

Key areas under discussion include trade and investment, political consultations, consular and migration matters, defence and security cooperation, and collaboration in banking, energy, manufacturing and the social sector.

Nigeria’s delegation to the ministerial meeting includes ministers of state for defence, women affairs, industry, trade and investments, agriculture and food security, communication, innovation and digital economy, alongside the comptroller-general, Nigeria Immigration Service.

They were joined by their South African counterparts and senior government officials from both nations.

This year’s Bi-National Commission marks the 25th anniversary of the framework, established to strengthen ties between Africa’s two leading economies. (NAN)

